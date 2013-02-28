* Obama to host congressional leaders at White House
* Stalemate persists ahead of Friday deadline
* White House denies ordering release of illegal immigrants
By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 Positions hardened on
Wednesday between U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican
congressional leaders over the budget crisis even as they
arranged to hold last-ditch talks to prevent harsh automatic
spending cuts beginning this week.
Looking resigned to the $85 billion in "sequestration" cuts
starting on Friday, government agencies began reducing costs and
spelling out to employees how furloughs will work.
Expectations were low that a White House meeting on Friday
between Obama and congressional leaders, including Republican
foes, would produce any deal to avoid the cuts.
Speaking to a business group, Obama said the cuts could
shave 0.6 percentage points or more from already anemic growth
and urged executives to pressure Congress into compromising on a
broad deficit reduction package.
"Whether that can be done in the next two days - I haven't
seen things done in two days in Washington in quite some time,"
Obama told the Business Council, which is composed of chief
executives of major U.S. corporations. "The good news is that
the public is beginning to pay attention to this."
Public services across the country - from air traffic
control to food safety inspections and education - might be
disrupted if the cuts go ahead.
Put into law in 2011 as part of an earlier fiscal crisis,
sequestration is unloved by both parties because of the economic
pain it will cause, but the politicians cannot agree how to stop
it.
A deal in Congress on less drastic spending cuts, perhaps
with tax increases too, is needed by Friday to halt the
sequestration reductions, which are split between social
programs cherished by Democrats and defense spending championed
by Republicans.
Obama stuck by his demand that Republicans accept tax
increases in the form of eliminating tax loopholes enjoyed
mostly by the wealthy as part of a balanced approach to avoiding
sequestration.
"There is no alternative in the president's mind to
balance," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
Obama wants to end tax breaks for oil and gas companies and
the lower "carried interest" tax rate enjoyed by hedge funds.
But Republicans who reluctantly agreed to raise income tax
rates on the rich to avert the "fiscal cliff" crisis in December
are in no mood for that.
"One thing Americans simply will not accept is another tax
increase to replace spending reductions we already agreed to,"
said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
In one of the first concrete effects of the cuts, the
administration took the unusual step of freeing several hundred
detained illegal immigrants because of the cost of holding them.
Republicans described that move by Immigration and Customs
Enforcement (ICE) as a political stunt aimed at scaring them
into agreeing to end the sequestration on Obama's terms.
The issue looked like it might become more controversial on
Wednesday when the Associated Press reported that the Homeland
Security Department official in charge of immigration
enforcement and removal had announced his resignation on Tuesday
just after news of the immigrants' releases came out.
But ICE said the report was "misleading." The official, Gary
Mead, told ICE weeks ago of his retirement in April after 40
years of federal service, a spokeswoman said. Earlier, Carney
denied the White House had ordered the immigrants' release.
Friday's White House meeting will include McConnell and the
other key congressional leaders: Senate Democratic leader Harry
Reid, House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi,
and House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S. Republican.
'BELATED FARCE'?
The chances of success were not high.
One congressional Republican aide criticized the White House
for calling the meeting for the day the cuts were coming into
effect. "Either someone needs to buy the White House a calendar,
or this is just a - belated - farce. They ought to at least
pretend to try."
Unlike during other fiscal fights in Congress, the stock
market is taking the sequestration impasse calmly.
U.S. stocks rose, with major indexes posting their best
daily gains since early January, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke remained steadfast in supporting the Fed's stimulus
policy and data pointed to economic improvement.
On Thursday, the Senate is expected to vote on competing
Democratic and Republican ideas for replacing the sequestration.
Both measures are expected to be defeated.
The Republican plan unveiled late on Wednesday would let the
sequestration go into effect on Friday, but require Obama to
submit an alternative $85 billion spending reduction plan to
Congress by March 15, thus allowing more flexibility on how the
cuts would be carried out.
Congress would have until March 22 to reject the proposal,
in which case the original sequestration would remain in place.
Democrats were still studying it. But on Tuesday, Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid said new revenues needed to be part
of any substitute plan.
The Democratic proposal would replace the across-the-board
cuts mainly with tax increases on the rich coupled with spending
cuts. Some of those would be achieved by eliminating crop
subsidies for large agricultural companies. More savings would
be through minor defense cuts in later years.
Republicans have vowed to block any tax increases for
deficit reduction.
Bernanke said sequestration was too drastic an approach for
reducing the budget deficit.
"What I am advising is a more gradual approach. I'm not
saying we should ignore the deficit. I am not saying we
shouldn't deal with long-term fiscal issues, but I think that
from the perspective of our recovery, a more gradual approach
would be constructive," he told a House Financial Services
Committee hearing.
Among many warnings from the Obama administration of
possible damage to public services, the Air Force said its
Thunderbirds exhibition flying team is expected to be grounded
if sequestration happens.
The Pentagon will put most of its 800,000 civilian employees
on unpaid leave for 22 days, slash ship and aircraft maintenance
and curtail training.
But the full weight of sequestration will take place over
seven months, allowing Obama and the Republicans time to work
out a deal after the cuts begin this week.
White House spokesman Carney said sequestration would
officially start just before midnight on Friday night if no deal
were reached.
Government agencies began to tell employees how
sequestration will force them to take furloughs. The
Environmental Protection Agency acting head, Bob Perciasepe,
told employees in an email that the agency did not know how much
of its budget will be cut but it was working on an estimate of 5
percent.
"What might that mean for our employees? If the sequester
order requires a 5.0% cut, the impact could be up to 13 furlough
days," he said. That would likely mean four furlough days by
June 1, he said.