By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, March 2 Just hours after
across-the-board spending cuts officially took effect, President
Barack Obama pressed Congress on Saturday to work with him on a
compromise to halt a fiscal crisis he said was starting to
"inflict pain" on communities across the United States.
Obama and a bipartisan group of congressional leaders failed
on Friday to avoid the deep spending reductions known as the
"sequester," which automatically kicked in overnight in the
latest sign of dysfunction in a divided Washington.
If left in place without legislative remedy, government
agencies will have to hack a total of $85 billion from their
budgets between Saturday and Oct. 1, cuts that over time could
cause economic harm, slash jobs and curb military readiness.
"These cuts are not smart," Obama said in his weekly radio
and Internet address. "They will hurt our economy and cost us
jobs. And Congress can turn them off at any time - as soon as
both sides are willing to compromise."
Obama signed an order on Friday night that started putting
the cuts into effect.
At the heart of Washington's persistent fiscal showdowns is
disagreement over how to slash the budget deficit and the $16
trillion national debt, bloated over the years by wars in Iraq
and Afghanistan and government stimulus for the ailing economy.
The Democratic president wants to close the fiscal gap with
spending cuts and tax hikes - what he calls a "balanced
approach." But Republicans do not want to concede again on taxes
after doing so in negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" at the
New Year.
"The discussion about revenue, in my view, is over. It's
about taking on the spending problem," John Boehner, the
Republican House of Representatives speaker, said on leaving the
talks between Obama and congressional leaders on Friday.
As Obama and his aides have done for weeks, the president in
his radio address offered a litany of hardships he said would
flow from the sequester, saying, "Severe budget cuts ... have
already started to inflict pain on communities across the
country."
"Beginning this week, businesses that work with the military
will have to lay folks off. Communities near military bases will
take a serious blow. Hundreds of thousands of Americans who
serve their country - Border Patrol agents, FBI agents,
civilians who work for the Defense Department - will see their
wages cut and their hours reduced," he said.
"The longer these cuts remain in place, the greater the
damage," he said. "Economists estimate they could eventually
cost us more than 750,000 jobs and slow our economy by over
one-half of one percent." Despite that, financial markets
shrugged off the stalemate on Friday.
NO SIGNS OF NEGOTIATIONS
While Obama has put the blame for the cuts on Republicans'
intransigence and their determination to protect tax breaks for
the wealthy, Republicans insist he is responsible for the fiscal
predicament. They also accuse him of exaggerating the expected
impact.
Obama appealed for Republicans to work with Democrats on a
deal, saying Americans were weary of seeing Washington "careen
from one manufactured crisis to another." But he offered no new
ideas to resolve the situation, and there was no immediate sign
of any negotiations planned over the weekend.
"There's a caucus of common sense (in Congress)," Obama
said. "And I'm going to keep reaching out to them to fix this
for good."
One reason for the inaction in Washington is that both
parties still hope the other will either be blamed by voters for
the cuts or cave in before the worst effects predicted by
Democrats come into effect.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday showed 28 percent of
Americans blamed congressional Republicans for the sequestration
mess, 18 percent thought Obama was responsible and 4 percent
blamed congressional Democrats. Thirty-seven percent blamed them
all, according the online poll.