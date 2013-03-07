WASHINGTON, March 7 After dining with a group of
Republican senators, U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday
will have lunch with the top Republican and Democrat on the
House of Representatives Budget Committee in a bid to bridge
differences on the nation's pressing fiscal issues.
The president will have lunch with Republican chairman Paul
Ryan of Wisconsin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, the
committee's top Democrat, congressional and White House sources
said.
Thursday's meeting will follow days of outreach by Obama,
who dined with a dozen Republican senators on Wednesday and made
a series of telephone calls to various members of Congress
earlier in the week after across-the-board budget cut known as
the "sequester" kicked in.
At issue is the stalemate over the U.S. budget and how to
rein in growth of the $16.7 trillion federal debt. Obama and
fellow Democrats want to narrow the fiscal gap with spending
cuts and tax increases, while Republicans oppose raising taxes
and want to do it all with cuts.
Republican Senator Dan Coats said Wednesday's dinner
produced "a very adult discussion."
"Instead of being on the campaign trail and the president
trying to make his point, we were working together and talking
together about the real essence of our problem and how we can
get this thing turned from this never-ending short-term fix
fiscal cliff stuff into a long-term solution to our fiscal
problem," Coats, of Indiana, said on Thursday on CNN.
Next week, Obama is meetings with members of both political
parties on Capitol Hill.