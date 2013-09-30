* Time to avoid shutdown dwindles as Republicans, Democrats
dig in
* Senate strips Obamacare delay from funding bill
* House to respond with new Obamacare conditions - GOP aide
* One million federal workers face furlough after midnight
By David Lawder and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Congress, still in
partisan deadlock on Monday over Republican efforts to halt
President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms, was on the verge of
shutting down most of the U.S. government starting on Tuesday
morning.
With the law funding thousands of routine government
activities set to expire at midnight, U.S. Senate Democrats
killed a proposal by the Republican-led House of Representatives
to delay Obamacare for a year in return for temporary funding of
the federal government beyond Monday.
After a partisan vote of 54 to 46 in the Senate, it now goes
back to the House, where a senior Republican aide said the party
would continue to seek a one-year delay in the Obamacare
requirement for all individuals to obtain health insurance as
part of a new spending bill. The measure also would require the
president, senior administration officials and members of
Congress and their aides to participate in Obamacare.
The Senate has so far rejected all House efforts to modify
the health law in connection with the spending bill.
Obama, saying he was not "resigned" to a shutdown, said
ahead of the Senate vote that he planned to talk to
congressional leaders later on Monday as well as on Tuesday and
Wednesday but held out no new offer of compromise.
Failure to reach an agreement to extend funding would force
many federal agencies and programs to close or partially close
for the first time in 17 years, putting up to 1 million federal
workers on unpaid leave. The military would still function
normally, but many civilian employees would be sent home.
Some functions deemed essential, such as U.S. Department of
Agriculture meat inspections, would continue. Other agencies,
including those in the vast Washington's regulatory
establishment, will be left with skeleton crews for emergencies.
A shutdown would continue until Congress resolves its
differences. That could be a matter of days, or weeks.
The standoff did not bode well for the next political
battle, a far-more consequential bill to raise the federal
government's borrowing authority. Failure to raise the $16.7
trillion debt ceiling by mid-October would force the United
States to default on some payment obligations - an event that
could cripple its economy and send shockwaves around the globe.
MARKET JITTERS
Global stock markets fell and the dollar dropped against
major currencies on Monday as investors worried about the
prospects of a partial U.S. government shutdown. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 0.8 percent, and the dollar
traded 0.4 percent lower against a basket of six major
currencies.
"The government is such an important part of the entire
economy, between the people it employs and the impact it has on
consumer confidence," said Nicholas Colas, chief market
strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York. "The size of the
selloff is logical given the stakes."
The two parties continued to blame each other on Monday for
failing to avoid the impending shutdown. Republicans accused
Obama of ignoring their pleas for negotiations.
"This president hasn't been involved at all with the
leadership or with the Congress," Representative Matt Salmon, an
Arizona Republican, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program, adding
that Obama has not contacted Boehner in more than a week.
But he said Republicans would not give up their quest to
thwart the implementation of Obamacare, a program aimed at
providing healthcare coverage to millions of uninsured
Americans. Republicans say the launch on Tuesday of new online
government health insurance exchanges will cause premiums to
rise and deter companies from hiring new workers.
Salmon, who was in Congress during the last shutdown from
late 1995 to early 1996, said Republicans do not want to see a
shutdown but would keep fighting against Obamacare with another
proposal. "We should go back at them," he said.
DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CONDEMNS 'EXTORTION'
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer of New York said he was
still holding out some hope that the House Republicans "would
come to their senses" and vote to keep the government open.
"It is extortion," Schumer, speaking on "Morning Joe," said
of Republicans' strategy. "It's holding the good of the country
- the economy, middle-class people at risk."
Early on Sunday, House Republicans passed measures to attach
the Obamacare delay and the repeal of the medical device tax to
the stop-gap spending bill that would keep government agencies
open until Nov. 15. In a sign that a shutdown may look
increasingly inevitable, the House also unanimously passed a
separate measure to keep paying U.S. soldiers in the event of a
shutdown.
More people will blame congressional Republicans than Obama
if the U.S. government shuts down this week and most want a
budget deal to avoid disruption to federal funding and services,
a poll released on Monday showed.
Forty-six percent said that if government agencies and
programs start closing on Tuesday, they would fault Republicans
in Congress while 36 percent said they would blame Obama, the
CNN survey found. Thirteen percent said both would be at fault.
About 60 percent of the 803 U.S. adults polled said they
want lawmakers to pass a budget agreement to avoid the shutdown,
according to the telephone survey conducted over the weekend
with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.