(Corrects lawmaker's name in 10th paragraph to Steny Hoyer)
* Senate's Reid says House offer "a gun to our head"
* House Republicans offered conference on temporary bill
* Up to a million federal workers face furlough
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. government was
headed toward a major shutdown over Republican efforts to halt
President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms using a temporary
spending bill as last minute maneuvers failed to resolve deep
differences between Democrats and Republicans.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid called the House
Republican offer of a panel to work out a deal on an emergency
spending bill negotiation "with a gun to our head."
Reid instead called on the House to pass a Senate-approved
measure that would keep the government funded through Nov. 15.
With so little time remaining before a midnight (0400
GMT)deadline, a shutdown appeared inevitable. It would leave
some essential functions like national security intact but
sharply cut many regulatory agencies, furlough up to a million
federal workers.
Earlier on Monday, competing spending measures flew back and
forth between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives
and Democratic-led Senate with increasing rapidity and without
any sign of compromise.
The House repeatedly insisted that the measure to
temporarily fund the government must include a delay of
Obamacare, and the Senate kept stripping the delay out.
An anticipated revolt by moderate House Republicans fizzled
earlier on Monday after House Speaker John Boehner made personal
appeals to many of them to back him on a key procedural vote,
said Republican Representative Peter King of New York.
"John said, 'This is going to work out. Trust me,'" said
King, one of only a handful of at least two dozen House
Republican moderates who rejected the appeal and voted "no."
Boehner prevailed on the procedural vote 225-204.
After Boehner made his personal appeal, House Democratic
Whip Steny Hoyer called on him to permit a vote on a simple
extension of federal funding of the government without any
Obamacare add-on.
"I dare you to do that," Hoyer roared, confident such a
measure would win bipartisan approval. "Let democracy work."
"WRENCH INTO THE GEARS"
On Monday afternoon, Obama appeared resigned to a shutdown,
stepping into the White House press room to reiterate that the
shutdown would be the fault of the "extreme right wing" of the
Republican Party, referring to the conservative Tea Party.
He also reassured the public that while poor people and
seniors, among others, would continue to receive benefit checks
in the event of a shutdown, many other functions of government
would grind to a halt, throwing "a wrench into the gears of our
economy."
And he taunted Republicans about Obamacare, a program aimed
at providing healthcare coverage to millions of uninsured
Americans. It "takes effect tomorrow no matter what Congress
decides to do today ... you can't shut it down."
Republicans say the launch on Tuesday of new online
government health insurance exchanges will cause premiums to
rise and deter companies from hiring new workers.
The White House later said Obama placed calls to top
lawmakers, continuing to press the Republican leadership for six
weeks of government funding, free of any "ideological riders."
Obama also signed a measure that would ensure troops get
paid in the event of a shutdown. The bill was passed by the
House on the weekend and the Senate on Monday.
Americans are split over whether funding for Obama's
signature healthcare law should be linked to measures that pay
for U.S. government operations, but more will blame Republicans
if the government has to shut down on Tuesday, according to a
new Reuters/ Ipsos poll.
The duration of the "funding gap," the bureaucratic term
for a partial government shutdown, would depend on when
lawmakers finally approve a funding bill.
Some functions deemed essential, such as U.S. Department of
Agriculture meat inspections, would continue. Other agencies,
like the Environmental Protection Agency, will furlough most of
their workers.
A shutdown would continue until Congress resolves its
differences. That could be a matter of days, or weeks.
The standoff does not bode well for the next political
battle, a far-more consequential bill to raise the federal
government's borrowing authority. Failure to raise the $16.7
trillion debt ceiling by mid-October would force the United
States to default on some payment obligations - an event that
could cripple its economy and send shockwaves around the globe.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Caren Bohan, Kim Dixon
and Gabriel Debenedetti in Washington and Ryan Vlastica in New
York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)