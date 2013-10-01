* Republican distaste for Obamacare at heart of battle
* No clear path to break congressional deadlock
* Debt ceiling deadline in mid-October
* U.S. dollar slips; U.S. stock futures up
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 The U.S. government began a
partial shutdown on Tuesday for the first time in 17 years,
potentially putting up to 1 million workers on unpaid leave,
closing national parks and stalling medical research projects.
Federal agencies were directed to cut back services after
lawmakers could not break a political stalemate that sparked new
questions about the ability of a deeply divided Congress to
perform its most basic functions.
After House Republicans floated a late offer to break the
logjam, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid rejected the idea,
saying Democrats would not enter into formal negotiations on
spending "with a gun to our head" in the form of government
shutdowns.
In the hours leading up to the deadline, the
Democratic-controlled Senate repeatedly stripped measures passed
by the House that tied temporary funding for government
operations to delaying or scaling back the Affordable Care Act
healthcare overhaul known as Obamacare.
Shortly after midnight, President Barack Obama tweeted: "The
Affordable Care Act is moving forward. You can't shut it down."
Whether the shutdown represents another bump in the road for
a Congress increasingly plagued by dysfunction or is a sign of a
more alarming breakdown in the political process could be
determined by the reaction among voters and on Wall Street.
The U.S. dollar slipped 0.2 percent against a basket
of widely traded currencies. The price of the 10-year U.S.
Treasury note, a bedrock reference for bond markets,
fell 0.3 percent.
S&P stock futures rose 0.3 percent, pointing toward a
higher Wall Street open. On Monday, the S&P 500 index closed 0.6
percent lower, weighed down by defense contractors since the
shutdown would likely diminish its new business.
The political dysfunction at the Capitol also raised fresh
concerns about whether Congress can meet a crucial mid-October
deadline to raise the government's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling.
"A technical Treasury default could follow, sending
financial markets into a tailspin," wrote ING analyst Tom
Levinson.
After missing the midnight (0400 GMT) deadline to avert the
shutdown, Republicans and Democrats in the House continued a
bitter blame game, each side shifting responsibility to the
other in efforts to redirect a possible public backlash.
If Congress can agree to a new funding bill soon, the
shutdown would last days rather than weeks. But no signs emerged
of a strategy to bring the parties together.
With an eye on the 2014 congressional elections, both
parties tried to deflect responsibility for the shutdown. Obama
accused Republicans of being too beholden to Tea Party
conservatives in the House of Representatives and said the
shutdown might threaten the economic recovery.
The political stakes are particularly high for Republicans,
who are trying to regain control of the Senate next year. Polls
show they are more likely to be blamed for the shutdown, as they
were during the last one in 1996.
"Somebody is going to win, and somebody is going to lose,"
said Quinnipiac University pollster Peter Brown. "Going in,
Obama and the Democrats have a little edge."
POLITICAL POLARIZATION
The shutdown, the culmination of three years of divided
government and growing political polarization, was spearheaded
by Republican Tea Party conservatives united in their opposition
to Obama, their distaste for the president's healthcare law and
their campaign pledges to rein in government spending.
Obama refused to negotiate over the demands and warned a
shutdown could "throw a wrench into the gears of our economy."
Some government offices and national parks will be
shuttered, but spending for essential functions related to
national security and public safety will continue, including pay
for U.S. military troops.
Even so, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, visiting U.S. ally
South Korea early Tuesday, warned that the shutdown will
undermine American credibility abroad and lead allies to
question the nation's commitment to treaty obligations.
"It's not shocking there is a shutdown, the shock is that it
hasn't happened before this," said Republican strategist John
Feehery, a former Capitol Hill aide. "We have a divided
government with such diametrically opposed views, we need a
crisis to get any kind of results."
"The key to this is not what happens in Washington," said
Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis. "The key is what happens
out in the real world. When Joe Public starts rebelling and the
financial markets start melting down, then we'll see what these
guys do."
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed about one-quarter of Americans
would blame Republicans for a shutdown, 14 percent would blame
Obama and 5 percent would blame Democrats in Congress, while 44
percent said everyone would be to blame.
An anticipated revolt by moderate House Republicans fizzled
earlier on Monday after House Speaker John Boehner made personal
appeals to many of them to back him on a key procedural vote,
said Republican Representative Peter King of New York.
After Boehner made his appeal, House Democratic Whip Steny
Hoyer called on him to permit a vote on a simple extension of
federal funding of the government without any Obamacare add-on.
"I dare you to do that," Hoyer roared.
THE FALLOUT
The potential fallout has some Republican Party leaders
worried before the 2014 mid-term elections and the 2016
presidential race, particularly given the Republican divisions
over the shutdown.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who commandeered the
Senate floor for 21 hours last week to stoke the confrontation
and urge House colleagues to join him, sparked a feud with
fellow Republicans who disagreed with the shutdown and accused
the potential 2016 presidential candidate of grandstanding.
"Whether or not we're responsible for it, we're going to get
blamed for it," King said on Monday. "They've locked themselves
into a situation, a dead end that Ted Cruz created."
It was unclear how long the shutdown would last, and there
was no clear plan to break the impasse. The Senate on Tuesday
planned to recess until 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), when Democrats
expect to formally reject the House of Representatives' latest
offer for funding the government.
The shutdown will continue until Congress resolves its
differences, which may be days or months. But the conflict could
spill over into the more crucial dispute over raising the
federal government's borrowing authority.
A failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling would
force the country to default on its obligations, dealing a blow
to the economy and sending shockwaves around global markets.
Some analysts said a brief government shutdown - and a
resulting backlash against lawmakers - could cool Republican
demands for a showdown over the debt limit.
"A lot of this is political theater. It's not about real
policy. Part of this is taking a stand for their constituents,"
said Julian Zelizer, a historian at Princeton University.
"If there is fallout from a shutdown and there is a big
enough shock, maybe they will be willing to move on to other
issues," he said.
Obama says negotiating over the demands would only encourage
future confrontations, and Democrats are wary of passing a
short-term funding bill that would push the confrontation too
close to the deadline for raising the debt ceiling.
"The bottom line is very simple," Democratic Senator Charles
Schumer said. "You negotiate on this, they will up the ante for
the debt ceiling."