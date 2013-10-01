* Republicans proposed restoring funding for certain
programs
* No clear path to break congressional deadlock
* Raises concerns over looming debt ceiling deadline
* Financial markets mostly relaxed so far
By Richard Cowan and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 The White House rejected a
Republican plan to reopen portions of the U.S. government on
Tuesday as the first shutdown in 17 years closed landmarks like
the Statue of Liberty and threw hundreds of thousands of federal
employees out of work.
The back and forth offered no sign that President Barack
Obama and Republicans can soon end a standoff over health care
that has sidelined everything from trade negotiations to medical
research and raised new concerns about Congress's ability to
perform its most basic duties.
The Republican plan would restore funding for national
parks, veterans services, and the District of Columbia. Other
government services would remain unfunded.
While the selective funding approach appeared to unite
conservative and moderate Republicans for now, the White House
said Obama would veto it. Democrats who control the Senate said
they would reject it before it reached Obama's desk.
Republicans who control the House of Representatives said
Obama could not complain about the impact of the shutdown while
refusing to negotiate. "The White House position is
unsustainably hypocritical," said Michael Steel, a spokesman for
House Speaker John Boehner.
An even bigger battle looms in coming weeks, when Congress
must raise the debt limit or risk a U.S. default that could roil
global markets.
"This is a mess. A royal screwup," said Democratic
Representative Louise Slaughter of New York.
Obama accused Republicans of taking the government hostage
in order to sabotage his signature health care law, the most
ambitious U.S. social program in five decades.
"They've shut down the government over an ideological
crusade to deny affordable health insurance to millions of
Americans," Obama said in the White House Rose Garden.
Republicans in the House view the Affordable Care Act as a
dangerous extension of government power and have coupled their
efforts to undermine it with continued government funding. The
Democratic-controlled Senate has repeatedly rejected those
efforts.
Spending authority for much of the government expired at
midnight on Monday (0400 GMT), but that did not prevent the
Obama administration from opening on Tuesday the
health-insurance exchanges that form the centerpiece of the law.
VETERANS PASS BARRICADES
Republicans said their latest proposal would help elderly
veterans who earlier in the day pushed past barricades at the
National World War II Memorial to get into the shuttered site.
"They're coming here because they want to visit their
memorial, the World War II memorial. But no, the Obama
administration has put barricades around it," said Republican
Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho.
Democrats said Republicans were resorting to gimmicks to
avoid a vote that would restore funding to the entire government
because they were afraid it would pass.
"That's important - a park? How about the kids who need
daycare?" said Democratic Representative Sander Levin of
Michigan. "You have to let all the hostages go. Every single one
of them."
The veterans in question had gotten in to the memorial with
help from several Republican lawmakers. But they didn't seem
particularly interested in taking sides.
"It's just like a bunch of little kids fighting over candy,"
said George, Atkinson, an 82-year-old Coast Guard veteran of the
Korean War. "The whole group ought to be replaced, top man
down."
The plan appeared to temporarily unite Republicans, heading
off a split between Tea Party conservatives who pushed for the
government funding confrontation and moderates who appear to be
losing stomach for the fight.
Before a meeting of House Republicans, Representative Peter
King, a New York moderate, estimated that more than 100 of the
chamber's 232 Republicans would back Obama's demand to restore
all government funding without conditions. That would be enough
to easily pass the House with the support of the chamber's 200
Democrats.
The shutdown closed landmarks like the Grand Canyon and
pared the government's spy agencies by 70 percent. In
Washington, the National Zoo shut off a popular "panda cam" that
allowed visitors to view its newborn panda cub online. In
Pennsylvania, white supremacists had to cancel a planned rally
at Gettysburg National Military Park.
MARKET REACTION
Whether the shutdown represents another bump in the road for
a Congress increasingly plagued by dysfunction or is a sign of a
more alarming breakdown in the political process could be
determined by the reaction among voters and on Wall Street.
Stock investors appeared to be taking the news in stride
with investors confident a deal could be reached quickly. The
S&P 500 closed up 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite
gained 1.2 percent.
But the U.S. Treasury was forced to pay the highest interest
rate in about 10 months on its short-term debt as many investors
avoided bonds that would be due later this month, when the
government is due to exhaust its borrowing capacity.
If Congress can agree to a new funding bill soon, the
shutdown would have little impact on the world's largest
economy.
A week-long shutdown would slow U.S. economic growth by
about 0.3 percentage points, according to Goldman Sachs, but a
longer disruption could weigh on the economy more heavily as
furloughed workers scale back personal spending.
The last shutdown in 1995 and 1996 cost taxpayers $1.4
billion, according to congressional researchers.
The political crisis raised fresh concern about whether
Congress can meet a crucial mid-October deadline to raise the
government's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling. Some Republicans see
that vote as another opportunity to undercut Obama's healthcare
law.
Failure to raise the debt limit would force the country to
default on its obligations, dealing a blow to the economy and
sending shockwaves around global markets.
A 2011 standoff over the debt ceiling hammered consumer
confidence and prompted a first-ever downgrade of the United
States' credit rating.
Analysts say this time it could be worse. Lawmakers back
then were fighting over how best to reduce trillion-dollar
budget deficits, but this time they are at loggerheads over an
issue that does not lend itself to compromise as easily: an
expansion of government-supported health benefits to millions of
uninsured Americans.
Republicans have voted more than 40 times to repeal or delay
"Obamacare," but they failed to block the launch of its online
insurance marketplaces on Tuesday. The program had a rocky start
as government websites struggled to cope with heavy online
traffic.
"What I'm hearing from my constituents at home is if this is
the only way to stop the runaway train called the federal
government, then we're willing to try it," said Texas Senator
John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed 24 percent of Americans would
blame Republicans, while 19 percent would blame Obama or
Democrats. Another 46 percent said everyone would be to blame.
The shutdown battles of the 1990s didn't substantially
affect public's opinion of then-Democratic President Bill
Clinton or his Republican adversaries, the Gallup polling
organization said.
Republicans and Democrats traded blame for the shutdown, but
many seemed deeply embarrassed for the institution as a whole.
Several said they planned to donate their salaries to
charity or forego pay altogether.
"This is a black eye on our government at all levels," said
Republican Representative Michael Grimm of New York. "I think
it's a low point for us."