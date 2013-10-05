* House vote for retroactive pay for furloughed workers
* Concern as deadline approaches on debt limit
* "This whole thing is crazy" -Democratic representative
* Republicans ready to negotiate, senior House member says
By Phil Stewart and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The Pentagon said on Saturday
it would recall most of the roughly 400,000 civilian Defense
Department employees sent home during the government shutdown,
in a move that could greatly lessen the impact of the shutdown
on America's armed forces.
The exact number to be recalled remained uncertain. Civilian
Pentagon employees comprise about half the 800,000 federal
employees currently furloughed.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said a legal review of the
"Pay Our Military Act," signed by President Barack Obama on
Monday on the eve of the shutdown, would allow him to bring a
still unspecified number of civilians back to work next week.
The announcement came as Democrats and Republicans in the
House of Representatives agreed to pay all furloughed employees
retroactively once the government reopens. It was a rare moment
of cooperation in the House as the two parties were entrenched
in their positions on the shutdown. The U.S. Senate is expected
to go along.
But the actions did not solve the basic problem - the
failure of Democrats and Republicans to settle their political
differences and agree on a bill to fund and reopen the
government.
The House measure prompted Democratic Representative Louise
Slaughter of New York to suggest that since the employees were
going to get their salaries anyway, "why don't we just let them
come back to work?"
"This whole thing is crazy," she said.
Outside the Capitol where Congress was meeting on Saturday,
two small children sat at the foot of the stairs holding
placards reading: End the shutdown" and "Stop acting like
children."
As they moved into the second week of a shutdown, members
appeared no closer to finding a way to end it, or to head off a
possible default by the government on Oct. 17, the deadline for
Congress to increase the government's authority to borrow money.
Talk of using broader budget deals to bring the standoff to
an end has picked up in recent days, but without any visible
result.
Democrats say bills to fund the government and raise the
debt ceiling could be resolved quickly if House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner permitted votes on simple,
no-strings-attached measures.
But most House Republicans want strings attached, including
one aimed at crippling Obama's signature healthcare law,
popularly known as Obamacare, and Boehner has so far refused to
promise votes on either, in part because he could face a revolt
that might cost him his job.
Democrats have already begun efforts to force a vote on the
shutdown using complex and time-consuming parliamentary
procedures.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to
Boehner signed by 195 of 200 House Democrats, demanding a vote
on a bill to reopen the government without any rollback in
Obamacare.
Pelosi said if Boehner did so, they would agree to the
Republicans' government funding level for the next six weeks,
more stringent than the Democratic level, which has already been
approved by the Senate.
Democrats are also trying to persuade Boehner to convene a
"conference committee" with the Senate to discuss broader budget
issues, something Boehner has resisted, fearing that Democrats
might use arcane House rules to bring other measures to the
House floor, such as raising taxes on the wealthy.
Pelosi made what she called "an unprecedented offer." She
said if he would permit a House-Senate conference on funding for
the rest of the year, Democrats would surrender their right to
use the rules to add items that might embarrass Republicans.
Boehner's press secretary, Michael Steel, brushed off
Pelosi's offer, saying, "At this point, it's Senate Democrats
and the president who are blocking progress on reopening the
government and providing the American people fairness under
Obamacare.
DEBT CEILING
The standoff, which began at the start of the new fiscal
year on Tuesday and shuttered all but essential government
operations, was sparked by Republicans' determination to block
or delay implementation of the healthcare law.
The law aims to provide healthcare to millions of uninsured
Americans. Republicans argue it is a massive government
intrusion into private medicine that will cause insurance
premiums to skyrocket, put people out of work and eventually
lead to socialized medicine.
Republicans are also seeking concessions in exchange for
raising the nation's $16.7 trillion debt limit. If the borrowing
cap is not increased, the United States could go into default,
with what officials and economists say would be seriously
damaging consequences for the U.S. and global economies.
Democrats vow they will make no such concessions on the
funding bill or the debt ceiling.
Obama said in an interview with the Associated Press
released on Saturday that he did not expect to have to take any
unusual steps to prevent the United States from defaulting on
its debt because he believes Congress will raise the debt
ceiling.
"I don't expect to get there," Obama said. "There were at
least some quotes yesterday that Speaker Boehner is willing to
make sure that we don't default," he said.
"And I'm pretty willing to bet that there are enough votes
in the House of Representatives right now to make sure that the
United States doesn't end up being a deadbeat," Obama said.
Republicans blame the White House for the fiscal deadlock,
saying the president is refusing to compromise.
After the House vote on retroactive pay, Kevin McCarthy, the
Republican majority whip, said his party was ready to negotiate
with Obama and his fellow Democrats. "The president is here this
weekend, we are here this weekend. Now is the time, since
everyone is in town, to pick up the phone and talk," he said.
Scott Rigell, a Republican representative from Virginia who
has called for a "clean" vote to fund the government that does
not involve Obama's healthcare law, said as far as he knew,
there were no behind-the-scenes negotiations between Republicans
and Democrats over the shutdown or the debt ceiling.
"No one is talking," Rigell told Reuters.
Facing public anger over the government shutdown, House
Republicans have adopted a strategy of voting piecemeal to fund
some popular federal agencies - like the Veterans
Administration, the National Park Service and the National
Institutes of Health - that are partially closed.
Democrats have rejected that, arguing Congress has a duty to
pass a bill funding the entire government.