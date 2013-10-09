WASHINGTON Oct 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
has invited House of Representatives Democrats to meet Wednesday
to discuss the budget crisis and a looming debt deadline, the
first of a series of talks with lawmakers of both parties, a
White House official said.
Other caucuses, including Republicans from both houses of
Congress, will be invited in coming days, the official said. The
meeting Wednesday will take place at 4:30 p.m./2030 GMT.
With no solution in sight to a fiscal drama that has begun
to unsettle financial markets, the meetings signal the beginning
of an attempt to avert a damaging debt default with just over a
week left before a deadline cited by the Treasury Department.
Obama and House Speaker John Boehner traded accusations over
the impasse on Tuesday. Obama on Tuesday warned of chaos and
economic hardship if the nation is allowed to default and said
there should be no conditions attached to preventing a such an
outcome.
Boehner, for his part, accused the Democratic president of
seeking "unconditional surrender" from Republicans in budget
talks and said there had to be some concession from the White
House.
Republicans wanted to curtail the 2010 health care reform
law in exchange for approving government spending. They are
asking for deficit reduction talks in exchange for raising the
nation's $16.7 trillion debt limit.