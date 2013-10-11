* Lawmakers from both parties say meeting could lead to end
of standoff
* Debt ceiling agreement may be close
* Quick end to shutdown also under discussion
* Republicans battered in polls
By Richard Cowan and Tim Reid
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 President Barack Obama and
Republican leaders appeared ready to end a political crisis that
has shuttered much of the U.S. government and pushed the country
dangerously close to default after meeting at the White House on
Thursday.
No deal emerged from the 90-minute meeting, but talks
continued into the night in an effort to re-open the government
and extend the government's borrowing authority beyond an Oct.
17 deadline. One senior Republican said an agreement could come
on Friday, though hurdles remain.
The plummeting standing of congressional Republicans in
public opinion polls helped spur a move toward ending the
standoff, Oklahoma Republican Representative James Lankford said
on CNN Thursday night. The latest, an NBC-Wall Street Journal
survey published on Thursday, showed the public blaming
Republicans by a 22-point margin - 53 to 31 percent.
The President's meeting with Republican leaders was the
first sign of a thaw in a 10-day standoff that has weighed on
financial markets and knocked hundreds of thousands of federal
employees out of work.
"It was a very adult conversation," said Republican
Representative Hal Rogers, who attended the meeting. "Both sides
said they were there in good faith."
Republicans in the meeting offered to extend the
government's borrowing authority for several weeks, temporarily
putting off a default that otherwise could come as soon as next
week. Obama pushed to also reopen government operations that
have been closed since Oct. 1.
Significantly, Republicans seemed to be steering clear of
the restrictions on Obama's healthcare reforms and spending that
prompted the crisis in the first place. Instead, negotiations
centered on how far to extend the debt limit and how much
funding they would provide the government when it opens,
according to Republicans.
The two sides are working on "defining parameters to see if
we can make progress," said Republican Representative Pete
Sessions, a member of the leadership.
"The President looks forward to making continued progress
with members on both sides of the aisle," the White House said
in a statement.
The proposal is a significant shift for Republicans, who had
hoped to use the threat of a shutdown and a default to undermine
Obama's healthcare law.
But they have been hammered in opinion polls and pressured
by allies in the business community who worry the brinkmanship
is killing jobs and slowing the economy. Republicans worry that
the standoff could imperil lawmakers in competitive districts,
giving Democrats an increased chance of winning control of the
House next year.
Now Republicans hope a short-term debt-limit extension,
perhaps until the middle or end of November, will buy time to
seek spending cuts, a repeal of a medical-device tax, or other
measures they say are needed to keep the national debt at a
manageable level.
Conflicting reports of the outcome of the meeting sent
immediate ripples through financial markets. U.S. equity index
futures tracking the S&P 500 index dropped after a report that
Obama had rejected the Republican offer, but rose when details
of the meeting trickled out. Major U.S. equity indexes closed 2
percent higher earlier on Thursday on hopes of a deal.
DIDN'T STOP OBAMACARE
The crisis began in late September when Republicans tied
continued government funding to measures that would undercut the
Affordable Care Act, Obama's signature legislative
accomplishment.
The gambit didn't work, as "Obamacare" unveiled its online
health-insurance exchanges on Oct. 1 even as much of the rest of
the government shut down. Even so, the exchanges have been
plagued by serious technical problems unrelated to the shutdown.
In recent days, Republican leaders have emphasized other
goals, such as reining in the retirement and health benefit
programs that pose a long-term threat to the country's fiscal
health.
For the first time in weeks, lawmakers from both parties
predicted they would be able to resolve their differences.
"Both sides will be able to claim victory," said Democratic
Representative Chaka Fattah of Pennsylvania.
Many hurdles remain. Obama has said he will not negotiate on
anything until Republicans agree to reopen the government and
remove the threat of immediate default.
Rank-and-file Republican conservatives who remain focused on
defeating "Obamacare" also could reject the deal. Even if
disaster is averted for now, the entire dispute could come to
the fore again when the temporary agreement expires.
House Speaker John Boehner's grip over his troops has been
tenuous this year and many of the chamber's most conservative
lawmakers have defied him repeatedly on other crucial votes.
Boehner has taken pains to show his party's most rebellious
members that he listens to their concerns. He took a different
approach when he told them of his plan to extend the debt
ceiling.
"He put his best Coach Boehner voice and demeanor on and
said, 'Guys, this is what we are going to do. The play has been
called. I'm happy to answer questions,'" said Republican
Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma.
The Obama administration says it will be unable to pay all
of its bills if Congress does not raise the $16.7 trillion debt
ceiling by Oct. 17. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he would be
unable to prioritize some payments over others among the 30
million transactions his department handles each week.
"It would be chaos," Lew told the Senate Finance Committee.
But Lew and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told their
counterparts of the G20 group of economies on Thursday that the
standoff over the debt ceiling will be resolved by Oct. 17,
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
"Colleagues from the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve
have said that they hope to solve the issue soon. They said that
the problem will be solved by the 17th," Siluanov told reporters
after a dinner with G20 counterparts gathering on the sidelines
of the IMF/World Bank meetings.
"It's an important issue for everyone. Both Lew and Bernanke
believe that these difficulties can be overcome soon," Siluanov
added.
Democrats who control the Senate are readying a vote,
possibly on Saturday, that would extend government borrowing
authority for more than a year, rather than the weeks-long time
frame Republicans have proposed. Still, they did not entirely
dismiss the Republican plan.
"Let's see what they have offered," House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi said.
House leaders canceled a recess planned for next week and
said they would remain in Washington instead.
Opinion polls indicate that Republicans appear to be getting
more of the blame for the standoff. The NBC/Wall Street Journal
poll released on Thursday found approval of the Republican Party
at 24 percent, a record low. Democrats won the approval of 39
percent of the U.S. public.
Business groups that have close ties to the Republican Party
have pressed for an end to the brinkmanship and some are laying
plans to mount primary challenges next year to lawmakers who
refuse to raise the debt ceiling.
Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been thrown
out of work by the shutdown and individual businesses, from arms
makers to motels, have begun to lay off workers as well.
The Labor Department said on Thursday that 15,000
private-sector workers have filed for unemployment benefits due
to the shutdown.