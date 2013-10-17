* Senate passes bill, House follows suit
* Obama signs legislation just after midnight
* Federal workers told to expect return to work on Thursday
* Agreement extends borrowing authority until February
* Another budget showdown could loom next year
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 The U.S. Congress on
Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government
shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the
brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened
financial calamity.
Capping weeks of political brinkmanship that had unnerved
global markets, President Barack Obama quickly signed the
spending measure, which passed the Senate and House of
Representatives after Republicans dropped efforts to use the
legislation to force changes in his signature healthcare law.
The White House budget office told hundreds of thousands of
federal workers, the bulk of whom had been idle for the past 16
days, to be ready to return to work on Thursday.
The down-to-the-wire deal, however, offers only a temporary
fix and does not resolve the fundamental issues of spending and
deficits that divide Republicans and Democrats. It funds the
government until Jan. 15 and raises the debt ceiling until Feb.
7, so Americans face the possibility of another bitter budget
fight and another government shutdown early next year.
With the deadlock broken just a day before the U.S. Treasury
said it would exhaust its ability to borrow new funds, U.S.
stocks surged on Wednesday, nearing an all-time high.
Share markets in Asia also cheered the deal.
Taking the podium in the White House briefing room on
Wednesday night, Obama said that with final congressional
passage, "We can begin to lift this cloud of uncertainty and
unease from our businesses and from the American people."
"Hopefully next time it won't be in the 11th hour. We've got
to get out of the habit of governing by crisis," Obama said. He
outmaneuvered Republicans by holding firm in defense of
"Obamacare" to win agreement, with few strings attached, to end
the 16-day shutdown.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said "the global economy
dodged a potential catastrophe" with congressional approval of
the deal to raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt ceiling.
The standoff between Republicans and the White House over
funding the government forced the temporary lay-off of hundreds
of thousands of federal workers from Oct. 1 and created concern
that crisis-driven politics was the "new normal" in Washington.
While essential functions like defense and air traffic
control continued during the crisis, national parks and agencies
like the Environmental Protection Agency have been largely
closed.
Senator John McCain, whose fellow Republicans triggered the
crisis with demands that the Democratic president's "Obamacare"
healthcare reform law be defunded, said earlier on Wednesday the
deal marked the "end of an agonizing odyssey" for Americans.
"It is one of the most shameful chapters I have seen in the
years I've spent in the Senate," said McCain, who had warned
Republicans not to link their demands for Obamacare changes to
the debt limit or government spending bill. Polls showed
Republicans took a hit in public opinion over the standoff.
In the end, the Democratic-led Senate overwhelmingly passed
the measure on a 81-18 vote, and the Republican-controlled House
followed suit 285 to 144. Obama signed the 35-page bill just
after midnight.
POLITICAL DYSFUNCTION
Although the deal would only extend U.S. borrowing authority
until the first week of February, the Treasury Department would
have tools to temporarily extend its borrowing capacity beyond
that date if Congress failed to act early next year. But such
techniques eventually run out.
In addition to lifting the federal debt limit, the deal
calls for creating a House-Senate bipartisan commission to try
to come up with long-term deficit-reduction ideas that would
have to be approved by the full Congress. Their work would have
to be completed by Dec. 13, but some lawmakers say the panel
faces an extremely difficult task.
The agreement also includes some income verification
procedures for those seeking subsidies under the 2010 healthcare
law. But it was only a modest concession to Republicans, who
surrendered on their latest attempt to delay or gut the
healthcare package or include major changes, including the
elimination of a medical device tax.
The congressional vote signaled a temporary ceasefire
between Republicans and the White House in the latest struggle
over spending and deficits that has at times paralyzed both
decision-making and basic functions of government.
The political dysfunction has worried U.S. allies and
creditors such as China, the biggest foreign holder of U.S.
debt, and raised questions about the impact on America's
prestige. The Treasury has said it risks hurting the country's
reputation as a safe haven and stable financial center.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Republican leader
Mitch McConnell announced the fiscal agreement on the Senate
floor earlier on Wednesday, and its passage was eased when the
main Republican critic of the deal, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas,
said he would not use procedural moves to delay a vote.
The agreement stacked up as a political achievement for
Obama, who refused to negotiate on changes to the healthcare
law, and a defeat for Republicans, who were driven by Tea Party
conservatives in their ranks and suffered a backlash in public
opinion polls.
There was no immediate sign that House Speaker John
Boehner's leadership position was at risk despite having
conceded defeat in the budget battle.
Several Republican lawmakers suggested he may have
strengthened his standing among the rank-and-file, who gave him
a standing ovation at an afternoon meeting.
But Cruz, a Tea Party-backed senator with 2016 presidential
aspirations, denounced the fiscal accord as a "terrible deal"
and accused fellow Republicans of giving in too easily in their
bid to derail Obamacare.
Obama's Democrats avoided claims of victory. "The bottom
line is, millions suffered, millions didn't get pay checks, the
economy was dragged down," said Senator Charles Schumer. "This
is not a happy day, it is a somber day."
The fight over Obamacare rapidly grew into a brawl over the
debt ceiling, threatening a default that global financial
organizations warned could throw the United States back into
recession and cause a global economic disaster.
Fitch Ratings had warned on Tuesday that it could cut the
U.S. sovereign credit rating from AAA, citing the political
brinkmanship over raising the debt ceiling.
A resolution to the crisis cannot come soon enough for many
companies. American consumers have put away their wallets, at
least temporarily, instead of spending on big-ticket items like
cars and recreational vehicles.
"We're sort of 'crises-ed' out," said Tammy Darvish, vice
president of DARCARS Automotive Group, a family-run company that
owns 21 auto dealerships in the greater Washington area.