WASHINGTON Feb 3 The Obama administration urged
Congress on Tuesday to begin tax reform by focusing on the
business tax code, an area that Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said
was ripe for a bipartisan deal.
"I believe, as does the president, that there is plenty of
opportunity for bipartisan cooperation and a number of areas
where we can find common ground to move our country forward,
starting with business tax reform," Lew said in testimony to the
House Ways and Means Committee.
He said the U.S. economy appeared to have entered a period
of self-sustaining growth.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)