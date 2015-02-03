WASHINGTON Feb 3 The Obama administration urged Congress on Tuesday to begin tax reform by focusing on the business tax code, an area that Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said was ripe for a bipartisan deal.

"I believe, as does the president, that there is plenty of opportunity for bipartisan cooperation and a number of areas where we can find common ground to move our country forward, starting with business tax reform," Lew said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee.

He said the U.S. economy appeared to have entered a period of self-sustaining growth. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)