WASHINGTON, March 6 The Obama administration on
Friday said it would start using emergency cash measures to
allow the government to keep paying the nation's bills once it
hits the legal debt limit in about a week.
Congress is expected to face another contentious debate over
raising the U.S. legal borrowing authority, which is due to
expire on March 15. If it stretches to the final deadline, the
timing would coincide with the debate over government agency
funding for the new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
The Congressional Budget Office said this week that if
Congress does not raise the federal debt limit, the Treasury
Department will exhaust all of its borrowing capacity and run
out of cash in October or November, slightly later than a
previous forecast.
To avoid running out of room to borrow, Treasury said it
will suspend issuance of state and local government series
securities, known as "slugs," next Friday.
In a letter to congressional leaders on Friday, U.S.
Treasury Jack Lew urged Congress to raise the borrowing cap "as
soon as possible."
In 2011, a debt limit standoff in Congress brought the
United States close to an unprecedented debt default before it
was resolved with a budget deal that put in place automatic
spending constraints that last through 2021.
