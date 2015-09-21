By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 As a possible U.S.
government shutdown loomed, the leader of the House of
Representatives' most conservative Republicans vowed on Monday
to oppose any stop-gap funding bill that keeps federal money
flowing to Planned Parenthood.
In a showdown that threatens to jolt financial markets and
the economy, Republican leaders were struggling to craft a
government funding extension that meets anti-abortion
conservatives' demands to cut off the women's healthcare group.
Congress has five legislative days left before the fiscal
year ends. On Oct. 1. If no action is taken, funding will run
out for "non-essential" agencies and personnel. Republican House
Speaker John Boehner has yet to articulate a plan.
"Our position is, we're not going to vote for something that
allows money to continue to go to Planned Parenthood,"
Representative Jim Jordan said in a telephone interview from
his Ohio district. He chairs the Freedom Caucus, a splinter
group of the House's most conservative Republicans.
Though they number only about three dozen, they have managed
to exert outsized influence over the House and Boehner.
Jordan said there would be plenty of House votes for a plan
to extend current levels of agency funding but shift Planned
Parenthood's funds to other women's healthcare groups.
That sort of measure was expected to face opposition from
Democrats and President Barack Obama. They have been supportive
of Planned Parenthood since it came under attack weeks ago over
a series of videos that allege the group sold aborted fetal
tissue. Planned Parenthood has said it has done nothing wrong.
Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have
pledged to avoid a repeat of a 17-day government shutdown in
October 2013, but also want to punish Planned Parenthood, a
perennial target for Republicans.
While Boehner tries to advance a funding bill and tamp down
a possible conservative revolt, the Senate might take the lead,
with McConnell maneuvering for a politically palatable solution.
In McConnell's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, Sandra
Dittmeier said Republicans should not be "holding the government
hostage" over Planned Parenthood.
Walking into the KentuckyOne Health Medical Mall, Dittmeier
said Planned Parenthood may be controversial, but does some good
and should be left alone.
"If they (Republicans) want to raise teenage girls' babies,
go for it I guess. I just really, really hate the whole method
they're going about it," she said.
(Additional reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Ky.;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Leslie Adler)