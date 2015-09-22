(Corrects paragraph 4 to Senate plan may not work if
conservative Republicans follow through on threat instead of
back down)
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A legislative holding action
to avert a U.S. government shutdown began taking shape in the
Senate on Tuesday, but it was still far from certain whether a
dispute over funding for women's healthcare group Planned
Parenthood could be overcome.
With only days remaining before an Oct. 1 deadline for
action, Senate leaders said they were pursuing a stop-gap
funding bill to extend the present federal budget for about 10
weeks beyond the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.
Known as a continuing resolution, or CR, this approach was
gaining traction, said senior senators from both parties.
But it may not work if conservative Republicans follow
through on their threat to oppose any spending plan that
preserves federal funding for Planned Parenthood, under attack
over allegations it improperly sells aborted fetal tissue.
President Barack Obama and congressional Democrats oppose
defunding the group, which has said it has done nothing wrong
and blasted the allegations as deceptive and unfair.
"Given the president's opposition and Democrats' opposition,
at some point I anticipate there will be a clean CR," said
Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking Senate Republican.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid largely concurred
saying, "We're going to move to a clean CR on Thursday."
There were no signs, however, that conservative Republicans
in the House of Representatives would go along with this plan.
. Abortions are a small part of Planned
Parenthood's services, making it a perennial target for
anti-abortion forces among conservative Republicans.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would
vote on Thursday on a continuing resolution keeping federal
agencies funded through Dec. 11 and giving Congress time to work
out a longer-term budget deal.
McConnell's measure would try strip the portion of Planned
Parenthood funding from discretionary programs. Democrats were
expected to block that version of the bill.
Planned Parenthood, a non-profit group, has been under fire
for weeks after secretly taped videos produced by an
anti-abortion group recorded Planned Parenthood officials
discussing the use of fetal tissue harvested from abortions.
Conservative Republicans have called for an end to the
group's current funding of about $500 million a year. Most of
that comes from Medicaid healthcare reimbursements that do not
depend on annual spending bills. McConnell's bill would attack a
much smaller portion, about $50 million.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh
and Cynthia Osterman)