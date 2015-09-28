WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Congress is poised
to rush legislation to President Barack Obama this week that
would inject fresh funds to federal agencies, avoiding a
government shutdown on Thursday with the start of a new fiscal
year.
The Senate will kick off the action later on Monday, when it
holds a procedural vote clearing the way for a bill that extends
existing funding until Dec. 11.
If all goes as planned, the Senate would then pass the
spending bill sometime on Tuesday, sending it to the House of
Representatives for passage before the midnight Wednesday
deadline.
Obama and Republicans who control Congress have been arguing
for months over spending priorities for fiscal 2016, with
conservatives pushing for more military spending and liberals
urging the lifting of tight spending caps on both military and
domestic programs.
The stopgap spending measure being spirited through Congress
this week is meant to give negotiators more time to come to an
agreement.
But the broad debate over spending has been overshadowed by
House conservatives' demands that any stopgap spending bill
contain a provision cutting off funding for Planned Parenthood.
Their move threatened to bring the second government shutdown in
two years.
Those lawmakers want to punish the women's health
organization, which gets about $550 million in federal funds a
year, for allegedly selling fetal tissue harvested from aborted
fetuses.
Planned Parenthood denies any wrongdoing and Obama and his
fellow Democrats in Congress vow to block any bill that stops
the group's funding.
On Friday, House Speaker John Boehner stunned Washington
when he announced that he will leave Congress on Oct. 30,
following repeated threats by conservatives who wanted to oust
him.
That announcement freed Boehner to move forward with a
government-wide spending bill without the Planned Parenthood
rider that conservatives demanded.
Knowing that he likely will lack enough votes among fellow
Republicans for passing any measure that funds Planned
Parenthood, Boehner will rely on opposition Democrats to help
get the stopgap spending bill passed, thus averting government
shutdowns this week.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)