By David Lawder and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Oct 27 A U.S. budget and debt
ceiling deal headed toward quick action in Congress on Tuesday
as lawmakers rushed to avert yet another fiscal standoff, which
threatened to push the federal government into an unprecedented
default early next month.
House Speaker John Boehner told fellow Republicans he was
clearing the way for a vote on Wednesday on the double-barreled
measure, which would bust strict spending caps by $80 billion
over the next two years in order to pump up defense and domestic
programs.
It also would extend the Treasury Department's borrowing
authority until March 2017.
While Senate action is not yet nailed down and lawmakers
will flirt with a Nov. 3 deadline for raising the government's
debt limit, Congress appeared to be on a smoother track than in
past years when faced with fiscal deadlines.
In 2011, credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded
the U.S. government's debt rating, shaking global financial
markets, as Republicans held out for tougher demands than
Democrats were willing to accept.
A year later, a "fiscal cliff" involving expiring tax cuts
and looming deep spending cuts similarly had world economies on
edge, with a deal being negotiated as the clock struck midnight
on New Year's Eve.
Boehner - taking a victory lap on Tuesday on the budget and
debt limit deal he worked out with fellow congressional leaders
and the White House - told reporters: "It's going to pass with a
bipartisan majority, and I'll be really happy."
The Ohio lawmaker is set to retire from Congress on Friday,
having been ousted by Republican conservative rebels who want
more aggressive challenges to Democratic President Barack
Obama's economic and social policies. Representative Paul Ryan
appears to be on track to replace Boehner when the House elects
a new speaker on Thursday.
Ryan told reporters he was reserving judgment on the
agreement until he reviewed its details.
In a nod to rebellious fellow Republicans clamoring for
changes in the way the Republican-controlled House is run, Ryan
added, "I think this process stinks," hinting that "under new
management" work will get done well before deadlines.
Vice President Joe Biden said the deal "will prevent us from
lurching from crisis to crisis," and other administration
officials said it would protect Social Security and Medicare
recipients from cuts.
White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason
Furman said the added government spending could help create
340,000 jobs in 2016.
Even if the agreement is enacted, Ryan will face an early
test as Congress must approve specific new spending for federal
programs by Dec. 11 or risk shutting down much of the
government. The two-year budget deal provides top-line spending
numbers; appropriators will have to hash out specifics.
Representative Thomas Massie, a hard-line conservative,
acknowledged that he and other opponents of the higher spending
will not be able to stop the broad budget and debt limit deal.
"We're going to lose," he told reporters.
To help pay for the additional spending, 58 million barrels
of oil from U.S. emergency reserves held at the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve would be sold over six years, starting in
fiscal 2018.
Central to the pact is the easing of across-the-board budget
caps, which would allow the additional $80 billion in spending
over two years, split evenly between military and domestic
programs. About $50 billion in added spending would come in
fiscal 2016, which started on Oct. 1, and $30 billion would be
added to the fiscal 2017 budget.
