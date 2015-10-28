(Repeats for additional readers with no changes to headline or
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Oct 28 Republican Paul Ryan,
expected to become the next speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives, threw his support on Wednesday behind a
two-year budget deal aimed at averting a default on U.S.
government debt next week.
The support could provide a boost for the bill, which is set
to reach the House floor for a vote Wednesday, even as far-right
Republicans criticize it for increasing spending.
"What has been produced will go a long way toward relieving
the uncertainty hanging over us, and that's why I intend to
support it," Ryan, currently chairman of the powerful Ways and
Means Committee, said in a statement.
Ryan reluctantly decided to run for speaker and take over
the chamber's top post from John Boehner, who plans to retire
from Congress on Friday. House Republicans will meet on
Wednesday to consider his nomination, with the full chamber
voting on Thursday.
"If I'm elected speaker, we will begin a conversation about
how to approach these big issues - as a team - long before we
reach these kinds of deadlines. We simply can't keep doing
business this way," Ryan said of Congress' penchant for going up
against deadlines before passing major budget and tax measures.
Several members of a rebellious right wing of the party have
said they will not support the budget deal, which is intended
to extend the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until
March 2017 and allow spending to rise beyond budget caps by $80
billion.
The U.S. government is approaching a Nov. 3 deadline for
lifting its debt limit, or face the risk of default.
The Republican party controls both chambers of Congress and
Ryan's endorsement could rally the votes of more moderate
members of his party as well as some conservatives.
With the full support of Democrats anticipated and some
votes from Republicans, the bill will probably pass, said
Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, a leader of the Freedom
Caucus, the conservative faction of the party.
"Unfortunately it looks like they are going to get the vote
mostly from Democrats," he said on MSNBC television. "My guess
is ... there may be less than a majority of Republicans who will
actually support this measure in the House today."
Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz, who recently dropped out of
the speaker's race, does not expect to vote for the deal.
"Personally I don't want to see the budget caps busted," he
said on the Fox News TV channel on Wednesday. "And if we're
going to raise the debt ceiling, I personally would like to see
more major reforms."
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Mohammad Zargham;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)