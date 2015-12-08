WASHINGTON Dec 8 U.S. House Republican leaders on Tuesday said they will seek to pass a short-term spending measure in order to avoid a shutdown of the federal government while negotiations continue over a larger spending bill.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that spending bill negotiations are continuing as lawmakers seek the "best agreement we can possibly get." (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)