WASHINGTON Dec 8 As negotiations over a $1
trillion U.S. spending bill dragged on, Republican leaders in
the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they would
seek to pass a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a government
shutdown early on Saturday.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said the extension would likely last
a "handful of days" to allow work on the spending bill to be
completed, potentially over the weekend. Current government
agency spending authority expires at midnight on Friday.
Ryan said he did not want to rush the massive appropriations
bill to the House floor and that lawmakers should have time to
review it. His predecessor, John Boehner, was often criticized
for quickly moving secretly negotiated spending deals to House
floor votes without sufficient input from rank-and-file members.
"We're not going to let an arbitrary Dec. 11 deadline stop
us from getting this right," Ryan told a news conference. "We're
going to get the best agreement we can possibly get and those
negotiations are ongoing. I'm not going to negotiate through the
media."
Ryan added that Congress would not start its holiday break
until it passes the measure, which sets spending levels for
government agencies, the military and discretionary programs
through Sept. 30, 2016.
Republican and Democratic negotiators are still haggling
over a number of policy provisions attached to the spending
bill, including Republican proposals to tighten screening for
Syrian refugees seeking to enter the United States and to allow
U.S. crude oil exports for the first time in 40 years.
They also need to deal with a number of expired business tax
breaks. Negotiations toward a massive deal that would make these
permanent and cost $700 billion over 10 years appeared to stall
on Monday, prompting House Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Kevin Brady to unveil a less ambitious measure that would extend
them for two years instead.
