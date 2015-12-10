WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Congress is nowhere
near reaching a deal on federal government funding, a senior
lawmaker said on Thursday, as Republicans who control both
chambers struggle to meet conservative demands and show they can
avoid agency shutdowns.
With a Friday midnight deadline, when money runs out,
clearly impossible to meet, Republicans are maneuvering to pass
a measure extending that cutoff through next Wednesday. At the
same time, they are negotiating with Democrats on the bigger
$1.15 trillion package to fund the government through September,
2016.
Republican Representative Hal Rogers, who chairs the House
Appropriations Committee that is in charge of writing spending
bills, said private negotiations on the large package were
inching forward, but, "We're not close to a TD," using the
abbreviation for the American football term "touchdown."
Controversial issues, which drive a wedge between
Republicans and President Barack Obama's Democrats, continued to
plague the negotiations.
Many, but not all, of these issues are related to gun
massacres in recent weeks in Paris and California that are in
one way or another related to Islamic State and have riveted
world attention.
Rogers said there still are pressures to include a
Republican initiative that would effectively put on pause
Obama's Syrian refugee program.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters her
party is insisting that the major spending bill contain language
ending a ban on federal funds being used for gun violence
research.
If Congress cannot pass the funding bill by next Wednesday,
it would either have to approve yet another stop-gap funding
bill that skirts all of the sticking points or risk pushing
Washington into its second agency shutdown since 2013.
The next several days will be a test for newly-installed
House Speaker Paul Ryan. His predecessor, John Boehner, was
booted from his job after five years of infighting with the most
conservative members of his party who wanted significantly more
deficit-reduction than he was able to win, along with social
policy changes Democrats oppose.
In an attempt to give these hard-liners more say, House
Republicans, led by Ryan, on Thursday chose one of the
hard-liners, Representative Tim Huelskamp, for an internal
committee that influences legislation and appointments to key
positions in the House.
Huelskamp was one of a few House Republicans who had been
punished by Boehner for bucking leadership initiatives.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Andrew Hay)