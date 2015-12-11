(Adds Obama signing measure into law, paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Friday passed a bill funding the government
through Wednesday, giving congressional negotiators more time to
work on a $1.15 trillion bill paying for federal programs
through September.
The House approved the stop-gap measure by a voice vote, and
President Barack Obama promptly signed it into law.
Without the legislation, federal agencies would have run out
of money at midnight, forcing the closing of national parks and
threatening to disrupt programs ranging from veterans'
assistance to education loans.
But Congress looked set to push up against the new deadline
next week as talks on legislation to fund the government through
September 2016 dragged on over efforts to attach controversial
policy provisions to the spending measure. Those included
Republican proposals to lift a ban on crude oil exports and
tighten screening of Syrians seeking refuge in the United
States.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the earliest votes
planned for next week would take place on Tuesday evening,
giving the Senate just over 24 hours to meet the new funding
deadline.
McCarthy dismissed talk among Democrats that a longer
temporary funding bill, known as a continuing resolution or
"CR," may be needed to carry the government over a holiday break
into January. He said Republicans intended to finish the
spending bill early next week.
"It is our intention to have our work done and not need to
pass any further CRs," McCarthy said in an exchange on the House
floor.
Commenting on parallel negotiations over a permanent renewal
of several expired tax breaks, House Democratic Leader Nancy
Pelosi warned that Democrats would not support the measure as
proposed, adding that it should not be combined with the
spending measure.
Pelosi told a news conference that Republicans had loaded up
the tax "extender" package was too expensive, with too many
breaks for oil companies and other special interests.
Republicans also had refused Democratic demands to index a child
tax credit for working families to inflation.
She said Republicans could pass their tax plan separately
from the spending bill without Democratic votes, adding, "We
will not be accomplices."
