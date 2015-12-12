(Updates with details on potential crude exports deal)
By David Lawder and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Congressional negotiators
edged closer to a historic deal to lift a 40-year-old ban on
most U.S. crude oil exports as part of a massive government
spending bill, but the talks were far from conclusion,
congressional aides said late on Friday.
A Senate aide, who did not want to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the talks, said an end to the ban was "very
likely," in the so-called "omnibus" spending bill. The aide
added that this could be traded for extensions of wind and solar
tax credits and more environmental funding.
Other congressional aides said such an agreement was
possible, but there was no deal yet. Negotiators are haggling
over several controversial policy provisions that could be
attached to the $1.15 trillion spending measure. These include
the removal of the ban on crude exports, a Democratic proposal
to end a ban on medical research into gun violence, and
Republican demands to tighten screening of Syrians seeking
refuge in the United States.
"We do not have a final agreement on the omnibus or tax
extenders," said Kristen Orthman, a spokeswoman for Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid.
Republicans have been pushing to end the crude export ban to
help sustain a major boom in U.S. oil production and offer U.S.
allies an alternative to Russian and OPEC oil.
The Wall Street Journal quoted Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a
Democrat from North Dakota, a major new oil producing state, as
saying: "We're guardedly optimistic that this will be in fact
part of the deal that gets done."
Congress on Friday passed a five-day stop-gap measure to
keep the government funded through Wednesday to avert a shutdown
of federal agencies and national parks. President Barack Obama
promptly signed the measure into law.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi raised the gun violence
research ban issue on Friday during a phone call with Republican
House Speaker Paul Ryan on the talks, according to a House aide
familiar with the call.
A spokeswoman for Ryan said he remains opposed to lifting
the nearly 20-year-old gun research ban.
With talks expected to drag through the weekend, Congress
looked set to push up against the new funding deadline at
midnight on Wednesday.
Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed
talk among Democrats that a longer temporary funding bill, known
as a continuing resolution or "CR," may be needed to carry the
government through a holiday break into January. He said
Republicans intended to finish the spending bill early next
week.
"It is our intention to have our work done and not need to
pass any further CRs," McCarthy said in an exchange on the House
floor.
