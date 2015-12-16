(Adds Ryan comment)
By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 16 A sprawling deal to keep the
U.S. government operating through next September met resistance
on Wednesday from conservative Republicans and the House
Democratic leader, who called proposed tax breaks a "massive
giveaway" to special interests.
The deal, which would also put an end to a 40-year-old ban
on oil exports, was tentatively embraced by negotiators late on
Tuesday. It includes a $1.15-trillion U.S. government spending
bill and a companion $650 billion package of tax breaks.
House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said he was
confident of a bipartisan compromise and that there is "no
reason to believe we're going to have a shutdown" of the federal
government.
The deal is due to be voted on later this week in the
Republican-controlled House and Senate.
Some Republican fiscal hawks balked at the funding bill,
raising questions about the support for it in the House, though
it was unclear whether conservatives had the votes or the
inclination to push the country to a government shutdown.
Representative Jim Jordan told Reuters he believed the
so-called Freedom Caucus and other conservative Republicans
would vote against the "omnibus" spending bill because it failed
to include provisions to tighten U.S. screening of Syrian
refugees, address national security concerns and deny funding to
Planned Parenthood, a target of abortion rights opponents.
It also contained too many concessions to Democrats, he
said. "The omnibus I think has real problems, not just with
Freedom Caucus members, but with lots of Republicans," Jordan
said after meeting with colleagues.
Representative Tim Huelskamp, a frequent critic of past
Republican fiscal measures, also objected to the Planned
Parenthood omission and said the legislation includes nothing to
stop President Barack Obama's program to bring thousands of
Syrian refugees to the United States.
"As I see it (the bill) now, no, I'm not planning on
supporting it," Huelskamp told reporters late on Tuesday.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi also cited concerns.
"Republicans' tax extender bill provides hundreds of
billions of dollars in special interest tax breaks that are
permanent and unpaid for," Pelosi said in a statement. "These
massive giveaways to the special interests and big corporations
are deeply destructive to our future."
In return for a repeal of the oil export ban, Democrats won
temporary tax breaks to boost wind and solar development,
Representative Ann Wagner said. These are important priorities
for Obama after a Paris climate change deal that calls for
significant global reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.
Other elements of the two bills that are expected to move
through Congress in coming days, according to Republican
lawmakers, include:
- A $650-billion package extending a package of tax breaks
over 10 years, with $560 billion of the total in permanent
extensions, including for business research and development.
Many Democrats were expected to oppose this measure, saying
it costs too much and is too heavily skewed toward corporate
interests. But it does include a provision Democrats sought,
making a child tax credit permanent.
- Changes to a visa waiver program that will tighten travel
curbs on those who have been in Iraq and Syria;
- No "bailout" for Puerto Rico, which is experiencing fiscal
difficulties;
- Provisions to encourage companies to share cyber data with
the U.S. government in its fight against hackers;
- The "179" deduction, a tax break small business owners use
to buy new equipment, is being made permanent;
- A two-year delay in a 2.3 percent excise tax on medical
devices and a "Cadillac tax" on high-cost healthcare plans.
Representative Tom Cole said the tax package also would include
a one-year delay in a tax on health insurance providers.
He said it also extends for another year a provision
limiting how much the government can spend on "risk corridors"
protecting insurers against financial losses under Obama's
landmark healthcare law;
- A five-year renewal of a program to help first responders
and others who suffered illness from exposure to toxins at the
World Trade Center site destroyed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Before Congress debates these long-term bills, it is
expected on Wednesday to pass another stop-gap funding bill
giving lawmakers until Dec. 22 to complete their work. Without
the temporary measure, federal funding for a range of government
programs expires at midnight on Wednesday.
A congressional aide said negotiators were likely to block a
proposal to revise certain legal protections for bondholders, a
provision that had been pushed by Senate Democratic leader Harry
Reid, partly to ease the bankruptcy of casino giant Caesars
Entertainment's operating unit.
