* Bill passage a step toward averting government shutdown
* Research and development tax credit would be permanent
* Legislation now goes to the Senate
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 A massive bill that extends
billions of dollars in tax assistance to businesses and expands
the budget deficit won U.S. House of Representatives approval
on Thursday in the closest thing to a grand bipartisan tax
bargain in years.
Lawmakers voted 318-109 for the $622 billion measure, which
is a step toward avoiding a government shutdown.
The bill now goes to the Senate, where it will likely be
voted on together with a $1.1 trillion spending bill that must
be approved to avert a repeat of a government shutdown in 2013
that damaged the U.S. economy.
The tax package was a major victory for corporate lobbyists
and Republicans. It makes permanent dozens of costly corporate
tax breaks such as the research and development tax credit that
had until now have been temporary.
Middle-class Americans also benefit under the legislation.
The bill offers aid to students, low-income parents, teachers
and others, attracting support from the White House and House
Democrats.
Republicans said the bill largely continues existing tax
policy, but ends uncertainty for businesses and families by
making permanent many tax breaks that previously had to be
continually reviewed and renewed, sometimes for decades.
"With this bill in place, Americans will no longer have to
worry each December if Congress will take action to extend
certain tax-relief measures," said Kevin Brady, the Republican
chairman of the House tax-writing committee.
Though it falls far short of the comprehensive tax reform
that both Republicans and Democrats have sought for years, the
package is a rare example of congressional action on a major
economic issue. Passage of the deal was helped by the shrinking
in recent years of the U.S. budget deficit.
Republicans, who control the House, smoothed the way for the
tax bill by making it part of the wider agreement in Congress to
prevent the government from running out of funding in the coming
days.
The broader legislation includes a proposal to lift a
40-year-old ban on U.S. crude oil exports, a historic move that
nevertheless would have little immediate effect on oil markets.
The House is due to vote on Friday on the deal's spending
segment. Under a plan worked out in bipartisan negotiations, the
legislation would be combined and voted on in the Senate the
same day.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi warned she could not
guarantee that enough of her members will back the spending
legislation on Friday because it includes the oil export
provision and offers no help for Puerto Rico in its fiscal
crisis.
"We have serious unease in our caucus," Pelosi told
reporters.
DEFICIT WORRIES
The congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimated the
tax provisions in the combined tax-and-spending deal would
increase U.S. budget deficits by around $680 billion over 10
years compared to allowing the tax breaks to expire.
Some Democrats criticized the tax bill, saying it gives more
aid to large corporations and wealthy business owners than to
working families.
The largest and costliest component of the tax package is
the business research and development (R&D) tax credit, which
will cost $113 billion over a decade in lost government
revenues.
The credit until now has faced periodic review as part of a
list of "temporary" tax breaks known as the "extenders" that
Congress has routinely renewed for years.
Like the R&D credit, other business tax breaks would be made
permanent, including one on business depreciation, with a
10-year cost of $28 billion; one on "active financing" that lets
businesses shelter profits overseas, costing $78 billion; and
one on business expensing, costing $77 billion.
In addition, "extenders" items geared to middle-class
Americans would also be made permanent, including the child tax
credit, costing $87 billion; a tax credit for college students,
costing $80 billion; and the earned-income credit for low-income
wage earners, costing $30 billion.
