WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Republican leaders in the
U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday they plan to
press their demands to delay 'Obamacare' health insurance
reforms on a measure to raise the debt limit that could come as
early as next week.
House Speaker John Boehner said the coming debate over
raising the $16.7 trillion U.S. borrowing cap would be "no
different" than the party's effort in 2011 to link a debt limit
hike to federal spending cuts.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said a debt limit measure
that delays the health care law would be unveiled next week. He
said Republicans also will seek to include a "path forward" on
tax reform and approval of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL
pipeline project. Republican congressmen also said the leaders
plan a vote on Friday that would deny funds to Obamacare reforms
as part of a stopgap government funding plan.