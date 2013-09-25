* Marathon attack on Obama's signature achievement
* Cruz vows to speak as long as he can stand
* Must yield to Senate vote later in the day
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. Senator Ted Cruz began
on Wednesday the second day of a marathon attack on Obamacare
from the Senate floor, but most of his fellow Republicans
declined to join the Tea Party favorite.
Standing in the nearly empty Senate chamber shortly past
midnight, Cruz spent a ninth straight hour making his case to
defund President Barack Obama's landmark overhaul of the U.S.
healthcare system.
"Obamacare isn't working," said the Texas Republican, who
called the president's program the country's "biggest jobs
killer."
Republicans agree with Cruz that "Obamacare is a disaster,"
but most of the 46 Senate Republicans are expected to line up
instead with their party leaders in this high-stakes showdown.
Top Republicans want to pass an emergency spending bill by
Sept. 30 that would avoid a federal government shutdown.
Cruz, who is supported by the anti-Washington Tea Party
movement, wants to block any government funding bill unless it
defunds Obamacare.
Polls show most Americans oppose Obamacare, but even more
oppose a government shutdown.
Provided Cruz can remain on his feet, he could go on in the
Senate for up to another 12 hours before he is silenced in favor
of a previously scheduled procedural vote at about midday on
Wednesday.
Cruz began talking at 2:41 p.m. EDT (1841 GMT) on Tuesday.
His performance had the look of a filibuster, a procedural
hurdle used to block legislation. Except in this case, it won't.
Under Senate rules, Cruz must yield the floor by noon EDT
(1600 GMT) on Wednesday for a previously scheduled procedural
vote.
At that time, Democrats and Republicans are expected to come
together and begin moving the government funding bill toward
approval, with a final vote likely on Sunday.
As initially passed last week by the Republican-controlled
House of Representatives, the bill would defund Obamacare. But
the Senate intends to return the measure to the House without
the defunding provision.
The House will have to decide whether to pass the revised
bill or find a compromise with the Senate. Unless new funding is
quickly approved, a government shutdown would begin on Tuesday.
At this point, it is unclear what the House Republican
leadership would do, generating plenty of anxiety among their
own members.
A House aide said of her boss: "He is definitely stressed."
The aide said the congressman "doesn't want the government
to shut down," but he has been under pressure from conservatives
back home to stop Obamacare.
Republicans uniformly want to repeal Obamacare. But many see
that as a political impossibility as long as Democrats control
the Senate and hold the presidency.
Republicans also fear that they would be blamed for any
government shutdown, hurting them in next year's elections.
ON NOTICE
Club for Growth, a conservative group influential among
Republicans, put senators on notice that it expected them to
support Cruz's bid and block Democrats from eliminating the
provision to defund Obamacare.
But Cruz's fellow Republicans were moving in the other
direction one day after the party's top two leaders in the
Senate, Mitch McConnell and John Cornyn, refused to lend their
support to Cruz.
Senator Orrin Hatch, the senior Republican on the Finance
Committee that oversees Obamacare, announced he would side with
McConnell rather than Cruz.
Senator Lindsey Graham said he expects a majority of the
Senate's Republicans to reject Cruz's strategy, which risks a
government shutdown.
"I think most Republicans believe, no matter how sincere you
are about defunding Obamacare, that this approach would blow up
in our face," Graham said.
Once the battle over the government funding bill is
resolved, Congress will grapple with another fiscal crisis - a
possible and unprecedented U.S. government default unless it
agrees to raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. borrowing authority by
sometime next month or early November.
Republicans are expected to place demands on any bill to
increase the debt limit, including one to delay for a year
implementation of Obamacare, now set to begin kicking in next
month.
During the day and night, Cruz largely spoke alone.
But he also talked back and forth with a half dozen or so
fellow Republicans who came to support him, and a couple of
Democrats who challenged him.
Cruz began his pitch with a pledge.
"I intend to speak in support of defunding Obamacare until I
am no longer able to stand," he said.
Cruz went on to talk about his father "flippin' pancakes,"
making "green eggs and ham," "the travesty of Obamacare," and,
proudly, about his unpopularity among many fellow Republicans.
Practically every day, he said: "I now pick up the newspaper
to learn what a scoundrel I am."
At one point, Cruz halted his attacks on Obamacare to read a
couple of bedtime stories to his daughters who he said were
watching him on C-Span, a television channel that covers
Congress.
"I love my daughters," he said softly.