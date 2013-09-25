* House vote to raise debt limit possible Friday
* Senator Cruz ends marathon attack on Obamacare
* Possible government shutdown, default loom in background
By Rachelle Younglai and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Congress, already
struggling to avert a government shutdown next week, turned its
attention on Wednesday to the other fiscal bullet it had to
dodge: a federal debt default.
Republican leaders in the House of Representatives notified
members that a vote on raising the debt limit could come as
early as Friday.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew pleaded for quick action in the
deeply divided Congress on raising the $16.7 trillion statutory
limit on government borrowing, as he projected an Oct. 17 date
when borrowing capacity would be nearly exhausted and only $30
billion would be left in his agency's checking account.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that
after Oct. 22 Treasury might not be able to pay all its bills.
The private Bipartisan Policy Center set a range of sometime
between Oct. 18 and Nov. 5.
Amid the dire default warnings, lawmakers grappled with
another potential crisis: federal agency shutdowns that could
begin with the new fiscal year on Oct. 1 unless Congress comes
up with emergency funds.
The money would be used to pay U.S. troops, operate border
patrols, provide free school lunches for poor children, and for
thousands of other activities.
The Democratic-led Senate voted unanimously to begin
advancing legislation to avert government agency shutdowns. But
both the Senate and the Republican-led House were set for tough
fights over the next few days.
Both the debt ceiling and government funding measures were
complicated by Republican attempts to use the must-do bills to
gut President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, known as
"Obamacare." Democrats are fighting to kill any such efforts.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called
for fast passage of a straight-forward debt limit increase,
without controversial add-ons.
"Republicans continue to hold the full faith and credit of
the United States government hostage to their radical agenda,"
Pelosi said at a news conference.
Earlier, a disheveled Republican Senator Ted Cruz finished a
21-hour, 19-minute marathon of standing and speaking on the
Senate floor, arguing for defunding Obamacare as part of the
government-funding bill.
Sporting a beard stubble and his blue tie sagging, the
first-term Texas senator with presidential aspirations compared
the healthcare law to the villain in the "Friday the 13th"
horror films.
"Obamacare is the biggest job-killer in this country and
when Jason put on his hockey mask and swung that machete, boy
there was carnage like nothing else," Cruz said.
The White House and Democrats in Congress are defending
Obamacare, saying it will provide millions of Americans with
health insurance that they otherwise could not afford, while
potentially pushing down healthcare costs.
With his talk that began at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Cruz
approached the 1957 record of 24 hours, 18 minutes, held by late
Senator Strom Thurmond, for longest Senate talk marathon.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, called
Cruz's effort "a big waste of time," saying it delayed passage
of the legislation to keep the government running.
Representative Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the second-ranking
House Democrat, told reporters that the chamber's Republican
leaders have not yet reached out to Democrats to discuss keeping
the government running and raising the debt limit.
House Democratic votes could end up being crucial to passing
either bill if House Speaker John Boehner loses too many of his
own Republicans.
Hoyer fretted about the possibility of a government
shutdown, saying, "This is the highest risk I have seen because
I see the least willingness to do what is absolutely essential
in democracy and that is to work together."
House Republicans are likely to huddle early Thursday to try
to plan their next moves on the spending and debt limit bills.
SENATE AIMS TO MOVE AHEAD
As the Senate debate on avoiding government shutdowns ground
on, leaders there said they hoped for passage by Sunday.
But it was unclear what the House would do with the Senate's
product.
Michael Steel, a Boehner spokesman, said: "We'll deal with
whatever the Senate passes when they pass it. There's no point
in speculating before that."
There have been several trial balloons floated in recent
days, including speculation that House Republicans could attach
to the Senate bill measures to repeal a medical device tax that
collects revenues for operating the healthcare law, a one-year
delay in letting individuals sign up for the program and other
ideas.
As House Republican leaders plotted out strategy in private,
Republican and Democratic senators bickered over the "Affordable
Health Care Act," as they have done for nearly five years now.
A New York Times/CBS News poll released on Wednesday
underscored Americans have little tolerance for government
shutdowns. Eight in 10 people, according to the survey, said it
would be unacceptable for Obama or lawmakers to threaten
shutdowns during budget negotiations to achieve their goals.
Elected in November 2012, Cruz, a firebrand backed by the
conservative Tea Party movement, sometimes strides through the
Capitol in cowboy boots. But by Wednesday morning, his feet were
clad in tennis shoes that gave him added support as he stood at
his lectern or paced the Senate floor for hours. In black, they
matched his suit.
"Obamacare isn't working," Cruz said in between stories
about his Cuban immigrant father and reciting Doctor Seuss
verse.
After Cruz ended his talk marathon, he drew a rebuke from
senior Republican Senator John McCain who complained that Cruz
had compared those unwilling to embrace his methods to British
Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and others who were willing
to appease Nazi Germany before World War Two.
Several Republicans have noted that with Democrats
controlling the Senate and White House, there was no way they
could prevail in gutting Obamacare.