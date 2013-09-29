* Republicans continue to push for "Obamacare" delay
* Senate expected to reject loaded-up funding bill
* Obama threatens veto
By Thomas Ferraro and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 In a decision that could
make a U.S. government shutdown hard to avoid on Tuesday, the
House of Representatives on Saturday prepared to reject an
emergency spending bill approved by the Senate and push instead
to delay President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
The vote by the Republican-controlled House was set to begin
Saturday night. But there was little doubt about the outcome
among Republicans, who cheered and chanted jubilantly in a
meeting earlier Saturday after choosing their course of action.
Democrats were grim. "The government is going to shut down,"
said Representative Jim Moran of Virginia. "The only question
now is for how long."
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, also a Democrat, said the
Senate, which is not scheduled to meet until 2 p.m. EDT on
Monday (1800 GMT), would not accept any funding measure aimed at
derailing the 2010 healthcare restructuring known as Obamacare.
And Obama threatened on Saturday to veto any bill that
contained such a measure.
The high-stakes maneuvering between Democrats and
Republicans is likely to continue through much of Monday, with
little time remaining before government funding runs out.
The impasse is the culmination of more than three years of
failed conservative efforts to repeal "Obamacare," a health
insurance program aimed at extending coverage to millions of
those without coverage.
Republicans argue that "Obamacare, which is set to launch on
Oct. 1, is a massive and unnecessary government intrusion into
medicine that will cause premiums to skyrocket and damage the
economy.
They have attached a provision to delay the program to a
"must-pass" bill that would continue funding the government when
the fiscal year ends at midnight on Monday.
Failure to pass the bill would close down much of the
government for the first time since 1996. More than a million
federal employees would be furloughed from their jobs, with the
impact depending on how long a shutdown lasted.
The current timetable could leave House Speaker John Boehner
with the most difficult decision of his career: whether to
approve a straight-forward spending bill passed on Friday by the
Senate or allow the government shutdown to begin.
A shutdown could be averted, however, if 17 of the 233 House
Republicans break from their party and vote with the Democrats.
MEDICAL DEVICE TAX
Neither side wants to be the last to cast the final vote
that would lead to a shutdown, a concern that has turned the
funding measure into a hot potato being tossed between the two
chambers.
While polls consistently show the American public is tired
of political showdowns and opposed to a shutdown, House
conservatives were happy about the coming fight.
"This is a win-win all the way around," said Arizona
Representative Matt Salmon, who described the mood of
Republicans as "ecstatic."
Republicans said they would also approve a bill repealing a
tax on medical devices that helps fund the healthcare law to the
tune of about $30 billion. That provision, sought with heavy
lobbying by the medical device industry, has been supported in
the past by some Democratic senators.
Republicans said they would separately approve a bill to
ensure members of the U.S. military continued to be paid if
government funding was cut off. If Democrats vote against that
bill, Republicans are likely to accuse them of hurting U.S.
troops.
In a government shutdown, spending for functions considered
essential, related to national security or public safety, would
continue along with benefit programs such as Medicare health
insurance and Social Security retirement benefits for seniors.
But civilian federal employees - from people who process
forms and handle regulatory proceedings to workers at national
parks and museums in Washington - would be temporarily out of
work.
The last government shutdown ran from Dec. 16, 1995 to Jan.
6, 1996 and was the product of a budget battle between
Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republicans, led by
then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.
Republicans suffered a public backlash when voters
re-elected Clinton in a landslide the following November, a
lesson never forgotten by senior Republicans, including Boehner.
This time, Boehner tried to avoid a showdown but was
overruled by his rebellious caucus, largely influenced since the
2010 election by newcomers endorsed by the conservative Tea
Party movement.
With Boehner effectively sidelined, rank-and-file
Republicans boasted of their unity. Members chanted "vote, vote,
vote, vote," in their closed-door meeting, they reported later.
Afterward, Democratic Representative Louise Slaughter of New
York, took to the House floor to accuse Republicans of throwing
a "temper tantrum" about "Obamacare" under pressure from "Tea
Party extremists."