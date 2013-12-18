By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Senate passed a
two-year budget deal on Wednesday to ease automatic spending
cuts and reduce the risk of a government shutdown, but fights
were already breaking out over how to implement the budget pact.
By a vote of 64-36, the Senate sent the measure to President
Barack Obama to be signed into law, an achievement for a divided
Congress that has failed to agree on a budget since 2009.
The deal, passed in the House of Representatives last week
by an overwhelming margin, restores overall fiscal 2014 spending
levels for government agencies to $1.012 trillion, trimming the
across-the-board budget cuts that were set to begin next month
by about $63 billion over two years.
Now, there will be a mad dash by the House and Senate
Appropriations committees to cobble together a massive spending
bill that implements the deal and carves up the funding pie
among thousands of government programs from national parks to
the military.
Without the new spending authority, the federal government
on Jan. 15 could partially shut down, as it did for 16 days last
October.
Not surprisingly, one of fights ahead involves funding of
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, according to Republican
and Democratic aides in the House and Senate.
"It's one of many flashpoints," said a House Republican aide
who asked not to be identified, adding, "But it's not
insurmountable."
Republicans are warning that they will not tolerate any
increase in funding for administering the troubled healthcare
program.
Democrats hope to maintain or add small amounts of money for
the program they say will provide insurance for millions of
previously uninsured people.
As is the case with all spending bills in a deeply divided
Congress, there are plenty of other disagreements besides the
Obamacare funding level.
Among the most difficult will be money for the Internal
Revenue Service, the nation's tax collector; funds for western
wildfire fighting and for the Yucca Mountain, Nevada, nuclear
waste repository.
Separate battles also could be waged over policy proposals
that House Republican leaders are likely to attach to the
funding bill.
These could include forcing the Obama administration to
approve a controversial Keystone oil pipeline from Canada to the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
There also could be moves to stop the Environmental
Protection Agency from enforcing carbon emissions regulations
that the coal industry hates and to block federal money for
building a California high-speed train.
Given all of the disagreements, one House Democratic aide
familiar with the appropriations process that is under way
warned: "Nobody should be getting ahead of themselves; it's not
a given that we're out of the woods" in passing the bill that
would carry out the budget deal and avoid a Jan. 15 government
shutdown.
The budget plan negotiated by Democratic Senator Patty
Murray and Republican Representative Paul Ryan won overwhelming
support from House Republicans, including some of the chamber's
most conservative ones.
Murray said the deal "breaks through the partisanship and
gridlock, and shows that Congress can function when Democrats
and Republicans work together to make some compromises for the
good of the country."
But congressional aides said there nonetheless are worries
that some of those conservatives might balk at the prospect of
voting for a $1 trillion spending bill that wraps a slew of
controversial programs into one gigantic package.
"There was broad bipartisan support for the (budget) deal.
There should be the same broad bipartisan vote for the package
implementing that deal," said the House Democratic aide, adding,
"This is a very open question."
The House Republican aide echoed those concerns.