By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 7 Democrats and Republicans on
Capitol Hill may need a few more days to resolve differences
over a $1 trillion U.S. spending bill, a top Democratic lawmaker
said on Tuesday, pushing passage by Congress up against a
government shutdown deadline next week.
Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Barbara Mikulski told
reporters that her hope to unveil the bill funding thousands of
government projects and programs on Wednesday was "a fading
dream" amid the unresolved disputes.
After meeting with the top Republicans and Democrats on the
Senate and House of Representatives Appropriations committees,
she said that the "omnibus" spending measure may take until the
weekend to complete.
That would allow little time to secure passage in the House
and Senate by Jan. 15, when current government funding runs out.
Without a new spending bill or a stop-gap funding measure known
as a continuing resolution, the government faces a potential
repeat of the shutdown that hit federal agencies in October.
"Our first principle is that we get it done. We do not want
a continuing resolution," Mikulski said.
The spending bill is needed to implement a two-year budget
deal that was passed in December to ease some of the automatic
"sequester" spending cuts by providing an additional $45 billion
in fiscal 2014 spending on military and domestic programs.
FROM MISSILES TO HEAD START
The omnibus measure combines all 12 of the normal spending
bills - each covering different program areas - and the
appropriations committees are negotiating over thousands of
individual budget line-items - ranging from missile systems to
the Head Start pre-school programs for the poor.
While half of the spending bills are largely settled,
negotiators are still trying to limit the number of policy
provisions known as "riders" that are inserted into the bill.
Among these are Republican efforts to restrict abortions and
prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating
carbon emissions, according to congressional aides.
Mikulski, a Democrat from Maryland, said there were also
unresolved issues surrounding the funding of financial
regulatory efforts created by the Dodd-Frank financial reform
law.
Republican efforts to deny funds to implement Obamacare
health reforms are also unresolved.
"I'm against Obamacare. We're trying to undo it and kill it
- defund it and stop it in its tracks," said Senator Thad
Cochran, a Mississippi Republican on the Senate Appropriations
Committee.
Senator Tom Harkin, an Iowa Democrat on the panel who chairs
the subcommittee overseeing health and labor issues, said he
believed negotiators were close to a solution that could provide
additional funds for the health reforms, although less than the
amount requested by the Obama administration.
"Stay tuned. We're working this issue in a way that will be
acceptable to both sides," Harkin said.
A Senate Democratic aide said the spending bills that are
largely completed include those covering defense, military
construction, the Veterans Administration, commerce, justice and
science agencies, the legislative branch of government,
transportation and housing.
These measures are traditionally less controversial than
some others.
That leaves the more difficult bills, including labor,
health and human services, the State Department and foreign
operations, energy and water, the interior and the environment.
Mikulski said she believed that the bill was 90 percent
completed, but it would be difficult to reach consensus on the
remaining 10 percent.
"An omnibus is big. It's a trillion dollars, 134 riders and
it carries the priorities of the nation," she added.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Fred
Barbash and Jan Paschal)