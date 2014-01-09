WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. lawmakers are preparing a
stop-gap spending measure ahead of a new federal government
shutdown deadline next week as talks on the $1 trillion U.S.
spending legislation move slowly.
The temporary measure, known as a "continuing resolution,"
would keep government agencies funded through the end of next
week, instead of allowing all spending authority to expire at
midnight on Jan. 15, Senate and House of Representatives aides
said on Thursday.
After vowing that they would complete the massive spending
bill on time, House and Senate appropriations committees are
still trying to resolve disputes over funding and policy
provisions attached to the measure, the aides said.
The "omnibus" measure, which combines 12 normal spending
bills and includes thousands of budget line items for everything
from national parks to weapons development programs, may not be
ready for consideration by Congress until the weekend, Senate
Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Barbara Mikulski said on
Tuesday.
That could leave too little time ahead of the Jan. 15
dealine to complete often lengthy procedural steps in the
Senate. A House Republican aide said that the time needed for
Senate passage was the primary reason for the stop-gap funding
measure.
"We're working hard," said Representative Jack Kingston, a
Georgia Republican who chairs the labor and health subcommittee
on the House Appropriations panel.
Lawmakers declined to divulge specific details on the
remaining unresolved disputes, but said progress was being made.
One area that has caused delays is the funding for
implementation of "Obamacare" health insurance reforms.
Senator Tom Harkin of Iowa, a Democrat who chairs the Senate
Appropriations labor and health subcommittee, said he hopes
those differences will be resolved soon.
"I think we're close. It's just, we're working out some
language right now," Harkin told reporters.
The spending bill is needed to complete a two-year budget
deal that was reached in December and avoid a repeat of the
16-day shutdown of government agencies in October that was
prompted largely by disputes over Obamacare funding.
The measure is aimed at easing automatic, "sequester"
spending cuts by providing an additional $45 billion in funding
for fiscal 2014, evenly split between military and domestic
programs.