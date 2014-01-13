WASHINGTON Jan 13 Negotiators in the U.S.
Congress have reached agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill
for consideration this week in an effort to stave off another
government shutdown until at least Sept. 30, Senate
Appropriations Committee chairwoman Barbara Mikulski said on
Monday.
The bill, which is expected to be filed at 8 p.m. EST (0100
GMT), eases some of the across-the-board "sequester" spending
cuts by boosting spending on domestic and military programs
during the 2014 fiscal year by $45 billion.
Mikulski told reporters that the measure will reverse
planned military pension cuts for disabled veterans and does not
contain any provision that blocks the implementation of
"Obamacare" health insurance reforms.