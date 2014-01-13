By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Jan 13 Negotiators in the U.S.
Congress have reached agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill
aimed at keeping the federal government open through Sept. 30,
Senate Appropriations Committee chairwoman Barbara Mikulski said
on Monday.
The bill, which is expected to be filed at 8 p.m. EST (0100
GMT) for final passage by Saturday, eases some of the
across-the-board "sequester" spending cuts by boosting spending
on domestic and military programs during the 2014 fiscal year by
$45 billion.
Mikulski told reporters that the measure will reverse
planned military pension cuts for disabled veterans and does not
contain any provision that blocks the implementation of
"Obamacare" health insurance reforms.
But asked whether President Barack Obama's signature health
care reform law will get an increase in funding, she declined to
answer, saying only, "Obamacare lives another day."
The spending measure fills in the details of a budget
agreement passed in December, following a 16-day shutdown of
many government agencies in October that was prompted largely by
disputes over Obamacare funding.
Another shutdown was scheduled to occur at midnight
Wednesday if Congress failed to approve new spending authority,
and a three-day temporary extension will be needed to get the
full spending bill passed this week.
Negotiations bogged down as lawmakers attempted to attach
policy provisions on issues ranging from restricting abortions
to curtailing regulation of carbon emissions. Most of these were
successfully fought off, including new abortion provisions,
Mikulski said.
Democratic aides said the bill includes no new provisions
prohibiting regulations on greenhouse gas emissions, nor
forestry and stream management.
The partial reversal of military pension cuts is aimed at
fixing a controversial part of the December budget deal that
helps to pay for about $6 billion worth of near-term spending
increases. Military retirees of working age were to see smaller
cost-of-living increases in their pensions starting in 2015, but
it was later discovered that the change was inadvertently
applied to disabled veterans and survivors of deceased veterans
as well.
While the spending bill will reverse the cuts for disabled
veterans and survivors, many Republicans in Congress want to
cancel the cuts for all retired military service members, who
often collect pensions while pursuing second careers.