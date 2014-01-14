By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives voiced tentative support on Tuesday for a
$1.1 trillion spending bill, signaling likely passage and
removing one source of potential drama ahead of the 2014
elections.
The 1,582-page measure provides a $45 billion increase in
military and domestic spending to ease automatic, "sequester"
budget cuts and about $85 billion in Afghanistan war funding
this fiscal year. It is scheduled for a House vote on Wednesday
after passage of a three day stop-gap funding measure to allow
time for consideration in the Senate.
Enactment will eliminate the threat of another government
shutdown like the 16-day standoff in October that dropped public
opinion of Congress to new depths in polls.
The bill adds funding for some Democratic priorities such as
a $1 billion increase the Head Start pre-school education
program for the poor, but Republicans scored a victory when
negotiators denied a funding increase for implementation of
"Obamacare" health insurance reforms.
Republicans also succeeded in denying funds for high-speed
rail projects and for International Monetary Fund reforms
. The bill also ensures that the government will
continue efforts to dispose of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain
in Nevada.
"It's not a perfect bill from either side, but I think it's
a bill that the president can live with and that Republicans and
Democrats can also live with," said Republican Representative
Darrell Issa of California.
He predicted that measure would get a "large majority" of
Republicans, as well as a majority of Democrats. He added that
it was important to settle government funding to avoid it
becoming a campaign issue in this year's congressional
elections.
Representative Tim Griffin, a conservative with Tea Party
backing from Arkansas, said the bill represents "solid progress"
on reducing discretionary spending. He said it should win
support from many conservatives because the overall spending
level is lower than at the end of the Bush administration in
2008 and below the levels called for in last year's Republican
budget plan from House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan.
The second-ranking House Democrat, Representative Steny
Hoyer, said he would support the spending bill despite concerns
over inadequate funding.
While it's better than the $967 billion level that was
slated under the sequester cuts, the $1.012 trillion in non-war
spending is "less than necessary to grow our economy," Hoyer
told reporters.
The spending bill reverses a pension benefit cut for
disabled veterans that lawmakers said was mistakenly included in
a previous budget deal.
DEBT LIMIT LOOMS
Passage of the spending bill would leave Congress just one
major fiscal hurdle for the next few months, an increase in the
federal debt limit that is expected to be needed by March or
April to avoid a damaging default on U.S. debt.
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said that Republicans have
made no decisions on how to approach the debt limit, which
Republicans have used as a bargaining chip to demand further
deficit reduction.
Last October, disputes over Obamacare funding were also
thrown into the debt limit fight, which coincided with a 16-day
government shutdown. Resolution of the shutdown helped pave the
way for the December budget deal and the spending bill.
"We have to deal with the debt ceiling here in the coming
months and no decisions have been made about how we're going to
proceed but I'm encouraged that we are going to proceed,"
Boehner said. "No one wants to default on our debt."