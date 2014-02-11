WASHINGTON Feb 11 Republicans will bring a
"clean" bill to raise U.S. borrowing authority to the floor of
the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday with the hope
that Democrats will provide a significant number of votes for
passage, according to a source familiar with the plan.
The plan, presented to House Republicans in a closed-door
meeting on Tuesday, came after it became apparent there was not
enough Republican support for a plan unveiled late on Monday
that would have coupled a debt limit increase with the repeal of
a pension benefit cut for military retirees.
President Barack Obama and his fellow Democrats in Congress
have been demanding an unconditional debt limit increase.