(Adds comment from China central bank)
By David Chance
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Senate on Friday
ratified reforms to boost the representation of emerging
economies at the International Monetary Fund as part of a budget
bill that will clear the way for new industrial powerhouses like
China and India to have more clout at the international lender.
A sprawling budget deal to keep the U.S. government
operating through next September contained a measure to put
Brazil, China, India and Russia among the IMF's top 10
shareholders and give emerging markets more influence at the
global lender.
The legislation will now go to President Barack Obama.
Plans agreed in 2010 to give emerging markets more voting
power and double the Fund's resources have been delayed by
Congress. Under the new regime, China's vote at the IMF would
increase to 6 percent from 3.8 percent.
China's central bank welcomed the move in a statement on
Saturday and said China would become the third-largest
shareholder under the changes, from its previous sixth position.
"The 2010 reform plan will improve the representation and
voice of emerging markets and developing countries in the IMF
and is conducive to protecting the IMF's credibility, legitimacy
and effectiveness," said the central bank.
The reforms are the biggest change in the governance of the
Fund since it was established after World War Two.
"These reforms represent an important step but still only
constitute a partial shift in making the IMF's governance
structure fully representative of emerging markets' growing
influence in the world economy," said Eswar Prasad, Professor of
Trade Policy at Cornell University.
Under the reform, all 188 members' quotas will increase as
the Fund's quota resources rise to about 477 billion special
drawing rights, the IMF currency, ($659.67 billion) from about
238.5 billion, the Fund said in a statement.
Under the new proposals, the IMF board will be entirely
elected.
(Reporting by David Chance. Additional reporting by Dominique
Patton in BEIJING; Editing by James Dalgleish and Michael Perry)