WASHINGTON Dec 7 The head of the International
Monetary Fund urged U.S. policymakers on Friday to consider the
implications for the rest of the world of failing to reach a
deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff."
"If the U.S. suffers as a result of the fiscal cliff - a
complete wiping out of growth - it is going to have
repercussions around the world," IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde told the BBC in an interview.
"If the U.S. has 2 percent less growth, there will probably
be 1 percent less growth in Mexico and in Canada, probably less
so in Europe and Japan, but there will be ripple effects outside
the U.S.," she added.
The Obama administration and congressional leaders are
trying to negotiate a deal to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff
of $600 billion in tax hikes and federal spending cuts that will
begin to take effect at the beginning of 2013..