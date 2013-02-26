WASHINGTON Feb 26 A U.S. government agency has
released hundreds of illegal immigrants from detention due to
budget uncertainties, as the "sequestration" budget cuts begin
to bite.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has facilities
that can detain up to 34,000 people around the country, released
"several hundred" people while their deportation cases proceed,
ICE spokeswoman Gillian Christensen said.
Mandatory budget cuts government-wide, known as
sequestration, are scheduled to begin on March 1. The government
has also been operating on a continuing resolution which funds
agencies until March 27.
"As fiscal uncertainty remains over the continuing
resolution and possible sequestration, ICE has reviewed its
detained population to ensure detention levels stay within ICE's
current budget," Christensen said.
The release was criticized by the Republican head of the
House Judiciary Committee as a political stunt by President
Barack Obama to pressure Congress to put off the sequestration
cuts, due to begin on Friday.
"It's abhorrent that President Obama is releasing criminals
into our communities to promote his political agenda on
sequestration," Bob Goodlatte said in a statement.
ICE spokeswoman Christensen said serious offenders were
still being held.
"Priority for detention remains on serious criminal
offenders and other individuals who pose a significant threat to
public safety," she said.
The released immigrants were put on "methods of supervision
less costly than detention."
That could include a scheduled appearance or call-in at an
ICE office or electronic monitoring while they wait for their
deportation cases to be decided in court, she said.
Republicans and Democrats in Congress and the White House
have so far been unable to agree on a budget plan that would
prevent $85 billion worth of automatic cuts from kicking in.