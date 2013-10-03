WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Oct 3 The operator of a 51-room inn located along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina is vowing to keep the property open despite being ordered to close as part of the federal government shutdown.

The National Park Service gave the Pisgah Inn, located in buildings and on land owned by the U.S. government, until 6 p.m. on Thursday to send guests home and shutter its operations, Parkway Chief Ranger Steve Stinnett said.

Bruce O'Connell, whose family has run the inn on a concession contract since the late 1970s, refused.

As long as the scenic, 469-mile (755 km) parkway stays open to visitors, so will the hotel and its restaurant, gift shop and country store, O'Connell wrote on the inn's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"We in no way wish to belittle our President or our Congress. We in no way mean any disrespect to the National Park Service," O'Connell said. "We will remain open ... until such time as we are forced to close."

National Parks across the United States have been closed to visitors since a partial federal government shutdown began on Tuesday due to a standoff in Congress over the budget.

Tourists can still drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, but visitor centers, campgrounds and restrooms are off-limits.

By Thursday afternoon, more than 900 people had "liked" O'Connell's Facebook post. October is the peak season for the area's vibrant fall foliage, and travelers such as Cheryl Ridgway of Atlanta book hotel rooms months in advance.

"We have reservations for Pisgah Inn starting tomorrow and are planning on going to the Blue Ridge Parkway come whatever the Washington folks throw our way," Ridgway, 52, said.

"For them to stand up like this, I'm kind of proud of them," she said of the innkeepers.

Stinnett, the ranger, could not immediately say what would happen if the inn's operators ignore the park service's deadline. The inn's general manager, Rob Miller, declined to comment amid discussions with officials.

"We're not making any more statements," Miller said. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler)