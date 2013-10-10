WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Oct 10 A North Carolina
mountain inn on public land has reopened for business after its
owner took legal action to protest its closure by the National
Park Service last week as part of the partial federal government
shutdown.
Bruce O'Connell, whose family has run the Pisgah Inn along
the Blue Ridge Parkway since the late 1970s, fought back after
being forced to close his 51-room inn at the height of the fall
tourism season.
A Park Service spokesman did not have immediate details on
Thursday about why the inn, located in buildings and on land
owned by the U.S. government, was allowed to resume its
operations.
The scenic, 469-mile (755 km) parkway has remained open
during the standoff over the budget, but visitor centers,
campgrounds and restrooms are closed, along with U.S. parks
across the country.
O'Connell told Reuters he had hired two attorneys, one on
Washington, DC and one in North Carolina, to file in federal
court for an injunction blocking the closure of the inn.
He refused to specify why the National Park Service allowed
the inn to reopen, but told the Asheville Citizen-Times that
government officials agreed in exchange for his abandoning the
legal complaint.
The inn operator was in no mood on Thursday to talk further
about his showdown with the government, which has been partially
shuttered for 10 days.
"I just am over it," he told Reuters. "I want to get back to
flipping eggs and making beds."
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Dan
Grebler)