WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Republican U.S. Senator Ted
Cruz said on Tuesday that Congress should use legislation
funding the government to force President Barack Obama's
administration to hand over more information about the nuclear
agreement with Iran.
Days after a deadline passed for Congress to vote on the
nuclear pact, the 2016 presidential hopeful said any legislation
to fund the government after Sept. 30 must require the
administration to hand over information about "secret side
deals" involving inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities.
On Sept. 17, the deadline for reviewing the agreement,
Obama's fellow Democrats in the Senate for a third and last time
blocked Republican legislation meant to kill the Iran nuclear
deal. The vote conserved perhaps the greatest foreign policy win
of his presidency.
Congress has until Sept. 30 either to pass a bill funding
the government in the new fiscal year that starts the following
day, or force federal agencies to shut down or curtail major
operations.
Cruz has tried in the past to use must-pass spending bills,
like the one coming due on Oct. 1, as vehicles to kill Obama
initiatives, like his healthcare overhaul and immigration policy
changes. The strategy has failed, but has forced temporary
shutdowns.
Any stop-gap funding bill should use "the power of the purse
to force this administration to hand over the Iranian side
deals," Cruz told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Cruz said it would be Obama, not him, who would force a
government shutdown if the president jeopardized government-wide
funding by refusing to detail the Iran side deals.
The "side deals" refer to arrangements between Iran and
international nuclear inspectors that lay out a framework for
inspections. The International Atomic Energy Agency insists
details of such arrangements must be kept confidential.
Cruz also wants any spending bill to defund the women's
healthcare provider Planned Parenthood, because it provides
abortion services.
