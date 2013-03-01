WASHINGTON, March 1 The automatic spending cuts
taking effect on Friday will delay payments on Build America
Bonds for three to six weeks because the Internal Revenue
Service needs to reprogram its computers to adjust for the cuts,
a senior administration official told reporters.
The so-called "sequester" will cut the subsidy paid on the
bonds, used for infrastructure projects, by a total of about
$210 million. But to put that cut into effect, the IRS has to
take offline the computer systems it uses for the payments to
reprogram them, the official said.
The Build America Bond program was part of the 2009 economic
stimulus intended to boost state and local government
infrastructure spending. It ended in December 2010.
The IRS computer overhaul means no payments will be made for
three to six weeks, after which municipal issuers will begin to
receive the lower payment, the official said.
Investors in the $3.7 trillion muni market generally viewed
the rebate as a big help for states, cities and other issuers to
make payments on the taxable debt, which has been a stellar
performer in the fixed-income market.
Standard and Poor's said on Thursday that the primary credit
impact of sequestration for municipal infrastructure issuers
will be "a reduction of at least 5.3 percent of the federal
interest expense subsidy to issuers of Build America Bonds
(BABs) and Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds, or the
so-called "Super-BABs."