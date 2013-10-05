NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 5 The shutdown of the
U.S. government is a "momentary episode" and does not change the
U.S. commitment to Asia or elsewhere, Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Saturday.
Kerry is acting as stand-in for President Barack Obama who
cancelled his Asia tour, including to the Indonesian resort
island of Bali for a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders, because of
the stalemate in Washington over the government shutdown.
"Do not mistake this momentary episode in American politics
as anything more than a moment of politics. This is an example
of the robustness of our democracy," Kerry said. But he added
that if the shutdown were prolonged or repeated, people would
question the U.S. ability to "stay the course".