Oct 3 The federal government shutdown has begun
to paralyze the legal machinery that governs many of the
relationships between U.S. employers and workers.
The National Labor Relations Board, which reviews labor
disputes and oversees union elections, is down to just 11
employees - with the other 1,600 sent home.
Phones are going unanswered and some websites are frozen
because of the shutdown, now in its third day. The NLRB's home
page declares it is "currently closed due to a lapse in
appropriated funds" and asks visitors to "click here to view our
Shutdown Plan."
At the 16,000-employee U.S. Department of Labor, which
oversees everything from training veterans to overseeing mine
safety to issuing employment reports, only about 3,000 are
considered essential and are still working.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's E-Verify system,
which businesses use to screen whether workers have the proper
immigration status, is unavailable. Eighty percent of the
agency's staff is on furlough.
At the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which
enforces the country's workplace discrimination laws, about 100
workers are showing up - out of more than 2,100.
In New York City, a legal fight between media giant
Cablevision Systems Corp and some of its New York-based
workers - locked in a high-profile unionization struggle - has
been frozen because its judges and attorneys have been
furloughed.
In Waltham, Massachusetts, votes in a union election to
organize adjunct professors at Bentley University were set to be
tallied on Friday by the NLRB, but now may go uncounted until
the government resumes operations.
"For all intents and purposes, the agencies are stopped in
their tracks," said Ilyse Wolens Schuman, an attorney with law
firm Littler Mendelson in Washington who represents employers.
"There are a lot of unanswered questions, such as if you
have a deadline, what happens?" said Schuman. "And there is no
one at the other end of the phone to answer those questions."
Companies that want to make sure they are conforming with
the law can't get through to regulators, she said. "Employers
who want to call the EEOC or the DOL about their compliance
questions are getting a recording."
Many regulators and enforcement officials in the employment
law world are on furlough. As a result, trials are getting
halted; motions are going unanswered; claims are not being
investigated; cases are getting stayed; and union elections are
stopping. It all adds up to uncertainty and exasperation.
"These workers need a remedy," said Gabrielle Semel, an
attorney for the Communications Workers of America, the union
trying to organize the Cablevision workers.
The administrative trial against Cablevision, which began on
Sept. 16, was taking place at an NLRB office in Midtown
Manhattan. Cablevision had been expected to begin presenting its
witnesses this week.
A spokeswoman for Cablevision declined to comment.
The worldwide offices of the U.S. Customs and Immigration
Services offices, which handles employment-related matters such
as issuing green card, are open, according to its web site.