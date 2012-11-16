By Mark Felsenthal and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Nov 16 Top Republicans emerged from
a meeting at the White House on Friday saying they are prepared
to agree to additional revenue in order to avert looming harsh
tax hikes and spending cuts, as long as there also are
reductions in spending.
"To show our seriousness, we've put revenue on the table as
long as it's accompanied by significant spending cuts," House
Speaker John Boehner told reporters at the White House.
Mitch McConnell, the most powerful Republican in the Senate,
also offered conditional backing for new revenue, but said
reforms to social safety net programs also are necessary.
"We fully understand that you can't save the country until
you have entitlement programs that fit the demographics of
changing America in the coming years," the Senate minority
leader said. "We're prepared to put revenue on the table
provided we fix the real problems."
Lawmakers sought to establish a conciliatory tone in their
first round of talks on the so-called fiscal cliff after Obama
was re-elected to a second four-year term. Boehner, McConnell,
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid all described the initial discussions as
"constructive."
Financial markets and others are nervous that lawmakers may
fail to reach a deal, which would put a sharp brake on the U.S.
economy, and the lawmakers sought to reassure the public of
progress. Reid said they would work through the Thanksgiving
holiday to craft an agreement, which Pelosi said she hopes comes
before Christmas.
"I was focusing on how we send a message of confidence to
consumers, to the markets, in the short run too," she said of
their meeting with the president.
Boehner said he had outlined a deal that includes tax code
reforms and spending cuts.
"The framework I've outlined in our meeting today is
consistent with the president's call for a fair and balanced
approach," he said.
Lawmakers will meet with the president again after
Thanksgiving, Reid said.