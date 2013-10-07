CHICAGO Oct 7 The CME Group Inc on
Monday outlined how it will determine final settlement prices
for its October 2013 lean hog futures and options next week if
the U.S. government shutdown persists.
Final settlements for the contracts normally are based on an
index that the CME calculates from price data supplied by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture. Because of the government
shutdown, the CME Group last week said it would suspend
calculation and distribution of its indexes for lean hog as well
as feeder cattle.
The October hogs contract will expire from trading on
Oct. 14, with its final settlement price scheduled for Oct. 16.
If USDA's price data from Oct. 11 and 14 is available by
Oct. 15, the exchange said it would use the data to determine
the final settlement price for October 2013 contracts.
If the government data is not available by Oct. 15, CME said
it would calculate final settlements based on the volume
weighted average price of the October lean hogs futures contract
for the two-day period of Oct. 11 and 14.
The price would incorporate activity from both the
electronic Globex platform and the open-outcry pit during
"regular" trading hours, from 9:05 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT (1405 to
1800 GMT) on Oct. 11, and 9:05 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Oct. 14.
"The alternate final settlement price will be applied to any
open positions in October 2013 futures and options on the
normally scheduled date of Oct. 16," the exchange said in a
notice.