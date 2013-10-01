WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday
started using its last tools for pushing back the date when the
government will run out of legal borrowing authority, Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said.
In a letter to lawmakers, Lew said the Treasury Department
was suspending some reinvestments of a government currency
exchange fund and would also enter into a debt swap with the
Federal Financing Bank and the Civil Service Retirement and
Disability Fund.
He repeated past statements that these measures would allow
it to continue below its $16.7 trillion limit for a little while
longer, but that by Oct. 17 the government will have exhausted
its borrowing authority and will be left with about $30 billion
in cash to pay the nation's bills.
"If we have insufficient cash on hand, it would be
impossible for the United States of America to meet all its
obligations," Lew said in a letter to lawmakers. "For this
reason, I respectfully urge Congress to act immediately to meet
its responsibility by extending the nation's borrowing
authority."
After borrowing authority expires, Treasury by law would
then have to rely on its remaining cash and incoming revenue to
pay the country's obligations.
The nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center estimates that the
United States would begin defaulting on some obligations between
Oct. 18 and Nov. 5.
Lew said the partial federal shutdown, which started after
Congress failed to pass legislation to fund the government in
the new fiscal year that began on Tuesday, would not
"materially" impact Treasury's projections for when its
borrowing authority will expire.