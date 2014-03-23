BRIEF-RMG Networks Holding files for offer up to 19.54 mln shares by selling shareholders
* Files for offer up to 19.54 million shares of co's common stock by selling securityholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will have an outpatient surgical procedure in New York on Tuesday for treatment of a benign enlarged prostate, the Treasury Department said on Sunday.
Lew expects to stay at home in New York for the rest of the week, and "his physician expects that he will be able to return to his full schedule next week," Treasury spokeswoman Natalie Wyeth Earnest said in a statement.
The 58-year-old Lew became Treasury secretary in February 2013 after serving as President Barack Obama's chief of staff.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to aggregate of 10.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: