SALMON, Idaho Oct 12 Brad Jensen has fought for
decades to keep his Idaho sawmill afloat, buying and cutting
logs from federal lands to sell in the boom-and-bust U.S.
construction industry.
But the government shutdown in Washington has forced his
family-owned business to grind to a halt, as forests have been
closed to loggers amid the ongoing Congressional impasse.
If the land isn't re-opened to logging soon, the Jensen
Lumber Company may lose any hope of a successful year, and could
face laying off as many as 70 workers, Jensen said.
"If we don't get our logs, we'll be out of business," said
Jensen, who relies on federal lands for 95 percent of his lumber
supply.
On Friday, President Barack Obama and congressional
Republican leaders inched toward resolving their fiscal impasse,
but struggled to agree on the length and terms of a short-term
deal to increase the U.S. debt limit and reopen the government.
Large portions of the U.S. government shut on Oct. 1 after
Obama and Democratic lawmakers rejected House Republicans'
demands for delays to Obama's healthcare reforms in exchange for
temporary government funding. The fight has since shifted to the
debt limit and spending on other programs.
Thousands of federal workers were furloughed, and the
shutdown has also been devastating for many private businesses,
whether cafes that serve government workers or logging and
sawmill firms like Jensen's, which need access to government
land to harvest timber.
Last week, the U.S. Forest Service notified Jensen and other
log purchasers across the nation to halt tree cutting on federal
lands because of funding lapses.
Although Forest Service officials in different states are
interpreting the order differently, more than a dozen projects
have been shut down with little notice and other operations are
limited to hauling out trees already felled, said Tom Partin,
head of the American Forest Resource Council, which represents
the wood products industry.
Partin said the impact is greatest in the U.S. West, from
which 65 percent of federal timber sales originate.
If the shutdown continues into next week, thousands of
workers will join the dozens already laid off, said Partin.
Forest Service officials, furloughed because of the shutdown,
could not be immediately reached for comment.
Angelica Pineda, co-owner of Pineda Logging, said nine
workers with the Idaho contractor will be out of work this
weekend because of the suspension. The company faces a $60,000
payment in February on a loan for its costly equipment.
"We're freaking out. Where is that money going to come
from?" said Pineda.
RUNNING OUT OF TIME
Even if the government reopens in coming days, time is
running out for logging projects in high-elevation forests where
coming snowfall will hamper operations already restricted by
contractual deadlines, environmental safeguards and competing
uses of forest lands.
Some mills are looking at a dwindling supply of logs at a
time when they would stockpile them to make it through the
winter when there is little cutting.
"We've got six weeks of logging weather coming left here,"
said Jensen. "When winter comes, you can't log."
Scott Kuehn, procurement forester for Tricon Timber in
Montana, said pressure is building for an operation in which a
dozen federal logging projects, equal to a third of the mill's
supply, are on hold.
"We're scrambling like everyone else to keep our heads above
water," Kuehn said.
The postponement is hurting an industry already hard hit
from reduced logging in federal forests to preserve habitat for
such imperiled animals as the spotted owl in the Pacific
Northwest and by fluctuations in the demand for lumber for the
housing market, said Ed Regan, resource manager for a Montana
sawmill operator, R-Y Timber Inc.
"We survived that," Regan said. "We were looking at a little
pickup in the market when the shutdown came. The problems just
keep mounting."
